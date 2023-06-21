60 in 60: #51 Utah State’s MJ Tafisi (Linebacker)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #51 is Utah State’s MJ Tafisi (LB).

Utah State’s MJ Tafisi

Tafisi is a senior linebacker from West Jordan, Utah.

Tafisi was a three-star prospect and the 10th-best recruit in the state of Utah coming out of high school. He was also ranked the No. 23 inside linebacker in the nation by ESPN.



He was named the 5A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2017 with 133 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and four interceptions.

Prior to his time with Utah State, Tafisi spent four years as a Husky at the University of Washington. In 22 games, he recorded 40 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one pass breakup.

Tafisi suffered a neck injury in the 2019 college football season that caused him to lose sensation in his shoulders and neck “for three or four months.” He transferred to USU in December 2021.

In his first year as an Aggie, Tafisi earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors for the eight games of the season he played in before missing the rest of the year due to injury. In those games, he posted 69 tackles (27 solo tackles), 1 sack, 9 tackles for loss, and one pass breakup.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

