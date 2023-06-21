The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #51 Utah State’s MJ Tafisi (Linebacker)

Jun 21, 2023, 1:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #51 is Utah State’s MJ Tafisi (LB).

Utah State’s MJ Tafisi

Tafisi is a senior linebacker from West Jordan, Utah.

Tafisi was a three-star prospect and the 10th-best recruit in the state of Utah coming out of high school. He was also ranked the No. 23 inside linebacker in the nation by ESPN.


He was named the 5A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2017 with 133 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and four interceptions.

Prior to his time with Utah State, Tafisi spent four years as a Husky at the University of Washington. In 22 games, he recorded 40 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one pass breakup.

Tafisi suffered a neck injury in the 2019 college football season that caused him to lose sensation in his shoulders and neck “for three or four months.” He transferred to USU in December 2021.

In his first year as an Aggie, Tafisi earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors for the eight games of the season he played in before missing the rest of the year due to injury. In those games, he posted 69 tackles (27 solo tackles), 1 sack, 9 tackles for loss, and one pass breakup.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

RELATED STORIES

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton, Jazz Bear Compete In Trickshot Competition

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton and the Jazz Bear competed in a trickshot competition in Sexton's YouTube Docuseries.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Was 1997 The Greatest Year In Utah Sports History?

From the NBA Finals to college football bowl games and more, 1997 was debatably the greatest year in Utah sports history.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Coaching Staff Earns High Honors After Stellar Season

After a great season and impressive run in the postseason, Utah softball's coaching staff has been named D1Softball's Coaching Staff of the Year.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Ranks In Top-10 Most Wins Of Active Football Coaches

Another day, more proof that Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham is a GOAT in the college football ranks.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Promotes Coach, Prepares For Trip Overseas

Utah gymnastics has some big things going on in the month ahead as they turn their sights to the 2024 season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Twins Amen, Ausar Thompson Set To Be Taken Top-10 In NBA Draft

For all the things the Thompson Twins share — middle name, appetite for burgers, dynamic basketball skill sets — matching suits on draft night won't be one of them.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

60 in 60: #51 Utah State’s MJ Tafisi (Linebacker)