The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

All hail the rising sun! Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for the summer solstice

Jun 21, 2023, 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longes...

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents, tourists and costumed witches and wizards have gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


STONEHENGE, England (AP) — All hail the rising sun.

Around 8,000 revelers gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun, or to have some communal fun.

Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents and tourists, many clad in an array of colorful costumes and even antlers, stayed and celebrated at Stonehenge for the night and greeted sunrise on Wednesday, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

At dawn, the sun rose behind what is known as the Heel Stone in the northeast part of the horizon and the first rays shone into the heart of Stonehenge, one of the world’s most famous prehistoric monuments and a World Heritage Site.

A sun-filled dawn followed a slightly misty sunrise, which was greeted with drumming, chanting and cheering.

“Stonehenge continues to captivate and to bring people together to celebrate the seasons, just as it has done for thousands of years,” said Nichola Tasker, director of Stonehenge at English Heritage, a charity that manages hundreds of historic sites.

“There was a wonderful atmosphere from sunset to sunrise, and everybody enjoyed a very atmospheric morning,” she added.

Local police said two people were arrested on suspicion of a public order offense after they were refused entry due to intoxication.

“Everyone has been joyous, enjoying the event and having a glorious time and it has been peaceful and safe,” said Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Catherine Roper, who attended the solstice for the first time.

In addition to the 8,000 people present, English Heritage said that approximately 154,000 people tuned in from around the world to watch the sunset and sunrise on the charity’s livestream.

All over the U.K., optimism will reign supreme as summer officially starts. It’s no coincidence that the nearby Glastonbury Festival, one of the world’s biggest music events, opens its doors on Wednesday, too. Both Stonehenge and Glastonbury supposedly lie on ley lines — mystical energy connections across the U.K.

For the thousands making the pilgrimage to Stonehenge, approximately 80 miles (128 kilometers) southwest of London, it is more than looking forward to Elton John at Glastonbury or a few ciders in the sun. Many of those present at Stonehenge will be making the short 50-mile (80-kilometer) journey further west to Glastonbury over the coming days.

For druids, modern-day spiritualists linked to the ancient Celtic religious order, Stonehenge has a centuries-long importance, and they performed their rituals around the solstice in their traditional white robes. It’s effectively all about the cycle of life, of death and rebirth.

This year, the summer solstice at Stonehenge started at 7 p.m. Tuesday and ran through 8 a.m. Wednesday. For this one night, worshippers are allowed to spend time inside the stone circle. Some chanted or played their acoustic guitars or banged their drums. Alcohol was prohibited, as were sound systems. Blankets were allowed, but no sleeping bags, please. And definitely, no climbing on the stones.

The rules have been tightened over the decades, certainly during the coronavirus pandemic. Back in the less-restrained past, tens of thousands would travel by foot, car, bus or motorcycle to worship at the solar temple, or just have a bit of fun.

Stonehenge is a symbol of British culture and history and remains one of the country’s biggest tourist draws, despite the seemingly permanent traffic jams on the nearby A303 highway, a popular route for motorists traveling to and from the southwest of England.

Stonehenge was built on the flat lands of Salisbury Plain in stages starting 5,000 years ago, with the unique stone circle erected in the late Neolithic period about 2,500 B.C. Some of the stones, the so-called bluestones, are known to have come from the Preseli Hills in southwest Wales, nearly 150 miles (240 kilometers) away, but the origins of others remain a mystery.

The site’s meaning has been the subject of vigorous debate, with some theories seemingly more outlandish, if not alien, than others.

English Heritage notes several explanations — from Stonehenge being a coronation place for Danish kings, a druid temple, a cult center for healing, or an astronomical computer for predicting eclipses and solar events.

The charity said the most generally accepted interpretation “is that of a prehistoric temple aligned with the movements of the sun.”

After all, the stones match perfectly with the sun at both the summer and winter solstices.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

FILE - This 2004 photo provided by the Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanog...

Patrick Whittle and Holly Ramer

Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic

A Canadian military surveillance aircraft has detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

17 hours ago

People watch the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Authorities...

TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

Women pushed into ravine at German castle were recent Illinois college graduates

A U.S. hiker who fell to her death during a savage attack in Germany and a friend who tried to protect her had just graduated together from the University of Illinois.

2 days ago

FILE: Interior of vehicle at Rivian Unveils First-Ever Electric Adventure Vehicle Before Its Offici...

Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

Electric vehicle maker Rivian to join Tesla charging network as automakers consider company’s plug

Electric vehicle maker Rivian says it will follow General Motors and Ford and join Tesla's charging network next year.

2 days ago

President Joe Biden attends his granddaughter Maisy Biden's commencement ceremony with first lady J...

Lindsay Whitehurst

Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department.

2 days ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at residence in Idaho, police say

Four people are dead and one is in custody in a shooting in Idaho.

3 days ago

FILE - This 2004 photo provided by the Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanog...

Associated Press

A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic

A rescue operation was underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in search of a submarine that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

All hail the rising sun! Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for the summer solstice