The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Was 1997 The Greatest Year In Utah Sports History?

Jun 21, 2023, 2:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – From the NBA Finals to college football bowl games and more, 1997 was debatably the greatest year in Utah sports history.

Join us as we go back through time with recaps of some of the most memorable years in Utah sports.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

BYU Football Opens Year With Cotton Bowl Win

The 1996 BYU Cougars football team was a force to be reckoned with.

RELATED: BYU’s Historic Cotton Bowl Win Remembered 25 Years Later

They went 14-1 in the regular season and went on to win the Western Athletic Conference Championship Game on December 7, 1996. They beat Wyoming by three points in overtime.

However, some of the excitement spilled over into 1997.

On January 1, the No. 5 Cougars played Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl in front of over 70,000 fans.

BYU trailed 15-5 after three quarters. Going into the fourth, they completely flipped the momentum in Dallas. The crowd roared as the Cougars scored 14 unanswered points and then got a goal line interception to seal the game.

A perfect ending to a near-perfect season.

Runnin’ Utes Cap Off Impressive Season With Elite Eight Run

The 1998 Runnin’ Utes men’s basketball team is what most think of when you go back to the late 1990s.

RELATED: This Day In Utah Sports History – Utah Utes Advance To National Championship Game

The 1997 team was still extremely talented.

Headlined by Andre Miller, Keith Van Horn, and WAC Coach of the Year Rick Majerus, the Runnin’ Utes went 29-4 and were WAC tournament champions. But, their season didn’t end there.

They were the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They won by 15 or more points in the first three rounds before losing a heartbreaker to No. 5 Kentucky in the Elite Eight. Kentucky lost in the national championship to Arizona.

Keith Van Horn went on to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

Utah Jazz Make History with First Finals Appearance in 1997

The Utah Jazz broke their drought and made it to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The most iconic moment in Jazz history, John Stockton’s shot to send Utah to the finals, also happened in 1997.

RELATED: 26 Years Ago – John Stockton Sends Utah Jazz To NBA Finals

Utah went 64-18, the most wins in franchise history, in the regular season. They went on two separate 15-game win streaks and also won 19 of their last 20 games.

This was also the first season with the purple and turquoise color scheme. The players and fans must have liked the change, as Utah only lost 3 games in the Delta Center the whole season.

Although not in favor of the Jazz, one of the most legendary games in NBA history took place in Salt Lake City in 1997. Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” in pivotal game five of the NBA Finals.

Utah ultimately ended up losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. But, the journey to the biggest stage will live in Jazz fans’ hearts forever.

Starzz Welcomed To Utah For Inaugural Season

Although the Utah Starzz only stayed in town for six seasons, having one of the original eight WNBA teams should be a positive memory for Utah sports fans.

Utah did not perform very well in the WNBA’s first season. They went 7-21 and sat in the Western Conference’s last seed.

Wendy Palmer was the leading scorer for Utah with 15.8 points a night. Palmer also scored the fourth most points in the WNBA in 1997.

The tallest player in WNBA history, 7-foot-2 Margo Dydek, was selected by the Starzz in 1998. Dydek went on to become the all-time blocks leader in the WNBA.

The Starzz had their best season in 2002. They went 20-12 and made it all the way to the conference finals before losing to Los Angeles.

Just after the 2002 season, Utah would relocate and become the San Antonio Silver Stars. The Stars played for over a decade in San Antonio before relocating again in 2017.

The Stars moved to Nevada and became the Las Vegas Aces.

RELATED: Las Vegas Aces Celebrate Title And Are Dominating WNBA Once Again

Utah Wins Rivalry Game Over BYU In Last Game Of The Year

Neither Utah nor BYU turned many heads in the 1997 season.

Both teams went 6-5 and didn’t get any bids for a bowl game.

Luckily, the last game of the year brought as much intensity as any postseason game would have.

Over 65,000 fans filled up Cougar Stadium to watch the Cougars and Utes face off in the famed college football rivalry.

RELATED: This Day In Utah Sports History – Utah, BYU Basketball’s Last Conference Tournament Meeting

BYU led, 14-10, going into the half. Brian McKenzie had run in two touchdowns for the Cougars.

After no points were scored in the third, it was anybody’s game with just 15 minutes left. Both teams aiming to end their season on a high note, Utah took over in the final quarter.

Quarterback Darnell Arceneaux ran in a touchdown from seven yards out to give Utah a 3-point lead. The Utes got a stop and made a field goal to seal the road win and take home bragging rights.

Other Notable Events

Karl Malone wins his first NBA MVP trophy. He would win his second two years later in 1999.

RELATED: This Day In Utah Sports History – Karl Malone Sets Playoff Record

The Utah Utes Ski Team wins its tenth national championship.

Utah State Aggies men’s basketball goes 25-8, wins the Big West tournament, and gets a spot in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as a No. 13 seed.

The Utah Football team plays its last game in Rice Stadium before it’s torn down and rebuilt as Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Jazz News

Utah Jazz Schedule

The 2023-24 NBA season is set to start in October of 2023. Before then, the NBA Draft, Salt Lake City Summer League, and NBA Summer League will occupy the offseason. Utah’s first game of the 2022 season was on October 19 against the Denver Nuggets.

RELATED: Karl Malone’s ‘Dream Team’ Collection Sells For Over $5M At Auction

Utah Jazz Roster

The full roster can be found on the NBA website. KSL Sports is home to all things Utah Jazz, including trade rumors, roster updates, and other news.

Utah Jazz Tickets

Do you want to watch the Utah Jazz play in the Delta Center? You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NBA.

RELATED: Delta Center Returns To Downtown Salt Lake City, Signage Installed 

Utah Jazz Standings

The Utah Jazz finished as the 12th seed in the Western Conference in 2022 with a record of 37-45. The NBA keeps track of yearly standings on its website.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more analysis like is 1997 the greatest year in Utah sports history? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton, Jazz Bear Compete In Trickshot Competition

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton and the Jazz Bear competed in a trickshot competition in Sexton's YouTube Docuseries.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #51 Utah State’s MJ Tafisi (Linebacker)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #51 is Utah State's MJ Tafisi (LB). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Coaching Staff Earns High Honors After Stellar Season

After a great season and impressive run in the postseason, Utah softball's coaching staff has been named D1Softball's Coaching Staff of the Year.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Ranks In Top-10 Most Wins Of Active Football Coaches

Another day, more proof that Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham is a GOAT in the college football ranks.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Promotes Coach, Prepares For Trip Overseas

Utah gymnastics has some big things going on in the month ahead as they turn their sights to the 2024 season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Twins Amen, Ausar Thompson Set To Be Taken Top-10 In NBA Draft

For all the things the Thompson Twins share — middle name, appetite for burgers, dynamic basketball skill sets — matching suits on draft night won't be one of them.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Was 1997 The Greatest Year In Utah Sports History?