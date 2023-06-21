The latest on Utah wildfires
Good Humor’s Toasted Almond bar is no more

Jun 21, 2023, 2:39 PM

Good Humor no longer makes the Toasted Almond bar. (Good Humor/Stop&Shop)

Good Humor no longer makes the Toasted Almond bar. (Good Humor/Stop&Shop)

(Good Humor/Stop&Shop)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Not since last year’s disappearance of the Choco Taco have ice cream fans been this shocked.

Good Humor confirmed that its Toasted Almond bar, the sweet treat that has been around since the 1960s, is no more. The ice cream maker said in a statement that eliminating the almond-coated vanilla ice cream bar was a “necessary but unfortunate” decision as it updates its “product portfolio to reflect consumer preferences.”

“We apologize to our customers that may be disappointed by this news, and while we do not have a current plan to bring back this product, we are excited to continue offering our customers a wide variety of treats available in stores and ice cream trucks,” a Good Humor spokesperson told CNN.

The Choco Taco is gone for good

Good Humor, owned by Unilever (UL), actually axed the product in 2022, but customers are noticing just now as summer starts. The company’s account on Twitter has been replying to depressed customers’ complaints and relaying a similar statement.

One person tweeted “just found out the good humor toasted almond bars have been discontinued and it has ruined my year” and another posted that Good Humor has “made the biggest mistake in history.”

The Toasted Almond bar joins the Choco Taco, a popular dessert previously made by Klondike, in the ice cream graveyard. Last summer, the taco-shaped cone was discontinued, angering its loyal consumers. A few weeks after the decision was made, the company said it was considering bringing it back, but it has yet to be shown on Klondike’s website.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

