Utah police connect 23 Lego heists worth $10,000

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Utah detective fit the pieces together to solve the case of the Lego caper.

According to Taylorsville Police Department, multiple Lego thefts occurred between March and May at Target stores in Taylorsville and Cottonwood Heights.

The missing Lego sets were valued at over $10,000.

Detective Braydon Hamatake was able to identify the suspect as a 30-year-old man experiencing homelessness and took him into custody.

Investigators determined the suspect had been involved in 23 incidents at stores from Salt Lake to Utah counties.

It’s not clear if the man was selling the Lego sets or attempting to become a Lego Master Builder.

Target showed their appreciation to Hamatake by making him a Lego cake.