Post Malone and Raising Cane’s release limited-edition collectors cups

Are you ready to “Post Up” your Malone collection with these four exclusive cups?

Post Malone and Raising Cane’s are teaming up again with four limited edition 32 oz. cups that will be available during set dates during the summer.

The cups were originally an exclusive find at the Post Malone-designed Raising Cane’s location in Midvale, Utah, but will be available nationwide with limited release windows.

So much love for the @raisingcanes in Midvale, UT! We’re happy to bring a little bit of that love to every Cane’s across the country…starting today, June 21st, with the launch of 4 limited edition Collector’s Cups! Cups are limited so get yours fast:) More details:… pic.twitter.com/MrljQXOEqZ — Post Malone (@PostMalone) June 21, 2023

According to Raising Cane’s, each cup draws inspiration from Malone’s tattoos, iconic on-stage moments, and signature flair.

“Following the excitement of the restaurant opening and incredible demand for the cups, we wanted to continue that same momentum and Post-inspired energy by making these cups available to every Caniac and Post Malone fan in America,” said Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s.

According to the fast-food chain, the four cups were produced in limited quantities and are meant to be collected as a set. Each cup will be available one at a time for a two-week period.

Here are the dates:

Cup 1 – Wednesday, June 21

Cup 2 – Thursday, July 6

Cup 3 – Wednesday, July 19

Cup 4 – Wednesday, August 2

Each cup will also have a QR code for a chance to win Post Malone signed merch, concert tickets, trips, and other prizes.

“Collaborating with Todd and being part of the Raising Cane’s brand with our collab restaurant and signature cups has been a fun experience,” said Post. “I can’t wait for fans across the country to ‘Post Up’ their combos, see these cups in person, and build out their signature Posty cup collection.”

Raising Cane’s customers will have the chance to get these cups by “Posting Up” their combo meals for an additional $1.39.