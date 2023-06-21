The latest on Utah wildfires
Post Malone and Raising Cane’s release limited-edition collectors cups

Jun 21, 2023, 4:18 PM

Post Malone and Raising Cane's are teaming up again with four limited edition 32 oz. cups that will...

Post Malone and Raising Cane's are teaming up again with four limited edition 32 oz. cups that will be available during set dates during the summer. (Courtesy: Raising Canes)

(Courtesy: Raising Canes)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

Are you ready to “Post Up” your Malone collection with these four exclusive cups?

Post Malone and Raising Cane’s are teaming up again with four limited edition 32 oz. cups that will be available during set dates during the summer.

The cups were originally an exclusive find at the Post Malone-designed Raising Cane’s location in Midvale, Utah, but will be available nationwide with limited release windows.

According to Raising Cane’s, each cup draws inspiration from Malone’s tattoos, iconic on-stage moments, and signature flair.

“Following the excitement of the restaurant opening and incredible demand for the cups, we wanted to continue that same momentum and Post-inspired energy by making these cups available to every Caniac and Post Malone fan in America,” said Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s.

According to the fast-food chain, the four cups were produced in limited quantities and are meant to be collected as a set. Each cup will be available one at a time for a two-week period.

Here are the dates:

  • Cup 1 – Wednesday, June 21
  • Cup 2 – Thursday, July 6
  • Cup 3 – Wednesday, July 19
  • Cup 4 – Wednesday, August 2

The four collector cups that will be available throughout the summer. (Courtesy: Raising Cane)

Each cup will also have a QR code for a chance to win Post Malone signed merch, concert tickets, trips, and other prizes.

“Collaborating with Todd and being part of the Raising Cane’s brand with our collab restaurant and signature cups has been a fun experience,” said Post. “I can’t wait for fans across the country to ‘Post Up’ their combos, see these cups in person, and build out their signature Posty cup collection.”

Raising Cane’s customers will have the chance to get these cups by “Posting Up” their combo meals for an additional $1.39.

 

