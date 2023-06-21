Wednesday Child: Henry is full of energy and wants to travel the world

SALT LAKE CITY — At Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, you’ll find endless activities, including water mazes, race car building, and tic-tac-toe. It’s one of nine-year-old Henry’s favorite places to visit and explore.

“I love to build!” said Henry, while playing in an area full of stackable blocks.

Henry loves to learn and is naturally curious about the world around him. He loves to ask questions and engage with the people around him.

“He’s very inquisitive,” said Jennifer Popich, with Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services. “He makes you think, and if you don’t know, you better find the answer or help him find it.”

Popich is Henry’s caseworker and has worked with Henry since he entered foster care two years ago. She describes him as an energetic and sensitive child.

“He’s a wonderful little boy,” she expressed. “Sometimes full of wild energy, but he’s going on ten, and that’s just normal.”

Henry has a desire to see the world. He said he would like his first trip to be to Japan. He’s already trying to learn the language with online apps.

“I want to go to Japan. It looks really cool there,” Henry said.

Henry hopes to travel with a family, with parents who will support the things he’s interested in.

“They would be nice, friendly, playful,” he said.

“He needs a family that is patient, who is loving and willing to spend a little extra time with him because he’s gone through some things,” Popich added. “But he is such a wonderful happy boy.”

To learn more about Henry, please visit his Raise the Future profile.