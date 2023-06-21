The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Replica of historic WWII atomic bomb to debut at Wendover air museum

Jun 21, 2023, 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WENDOVER, Utah — Inside a back room of an airplane hangar, at a place that already has a lot of history, is now a part of what the Historic Wendover Airfield is all about.

“This is something we’ve been dreaming about for quite a while,” Jim Petersen said with a big smile. He runs the Historic Wendover Airfield and Museum.

It’s where the crews who dropped the atomic bombs on Japan at the end of World War II trained.

“We are preserving this piece of history which was critically important to ending the war,” Petersen said. “To be able to show the public what actually went on here with the war efforts and how important Wendover was to it.”

The bomb is even painted in the same black and yellow colors as the original Fat Man.

“Anywhere there was a joint, they had to paint this tar kind of paint to keep it sealed so the sensor system would work properly,” Petersen said about the black-colored rings.

A California company made the replica, thanks to a donation from Jewel Lee Kenley, whose husband’s uncle was the fire chief in Wendover at the time this project was happening.

The cost of the replica was $18,000. Kenley donated more than half.

Veteran reflects on Wendover’s role in the end of World War II

“We’ve been coming here for 60 years,” she said. “It was always just a fascinating thing to me. And the fact that so much history came out of Wendover Air Force Base is amazing.”

It is history many people feel should be preserved. With this addition, it has become more of a place where people can see and feel that history… instead of just read about it.

The new addition to the Historic Wendover Airfield is a full-scale exact replica of the bomb — known as Fat Man — that hit Nagasaki, Japan. (KSL TV) The new addition to the Historic Wendover Airfield is a full-scale exact replica of the bomb — known as Fat Man — that hit Nagasaki, Japan. (KSL TV) The new addition to the Historic Wendover Airfield is a full-scale exact replica of the bomb — known as Fat Man — that hit Nagasaki, Japan. (KSL TV) The new addition to the Historic Wendover Airfield is a full-scale exact replica of the bomb — known as Fat Man — that hit Nagasaki, Japan. (KSL TV) The new addition to the Historic Wendover Airfield is a full-scale exact replica of the bomb — known as Fat Man — that hit Nagasaki, Japan. (KSL TV)

“Having the physical representation is going to make a whole lot of difference instead of just showing a drawing,” Petersen said.

The replica bomb can be seen by taking the museum’s tour.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Oksana Melnyk and Olena Ivankova eating with other refugees in Utah. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Utah non-profit celebrates housing 447 refugees in the last year on World Refugee Day

In the last year, Utah welcomed nearly 1,500 into the state with the help of multiple local organizations.

20 hours ago

Jason Hardman...

Erin Cox

Utah scientists work in Africa to reduce malaria

Two Utah scientists are working in Mali, Africa to help reduce malaria. It’s the first time Utah’s mosquito abatement techniques are being put into practice there. 

20 hours ago

two women talking at a table...

Jed Boal

Fee waiver to help Utahns clear their criminal record about to expire

Approximately one in three Utahns has a criminal record and wants that social barrier removed.  But a fee waiver that makes that process a lot more affordable ends June 30, so eligible Utahns should act now.

20 hours ago

map with utah earthquake...

Mike Anderson

Wednesday tremblor was aftershock from Magna 2020 earthquake

A small earthquake that registered 2.5 shook Magna and the surrounding area just before noon on Wednesday.

20 hours ago

Nine-year-old Henry playing at the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum....

Shara Park

Wednesday Child: Henry is full of energy and wants to travel the world

On this week's Wednesday Child, Henry loves to learn and has a natural curiosity for the world around him.

20 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger...

Tina Burnside, CNN

Documents: Kohberger DNA statistical match for knife sheath connected to Idaho student killings

(CNN) — The DNA of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus home in Moscow last fall, is a “statistical match” to DNA collected from the sheath of a knife found at the scene, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. An “STR” DNA comparison was performed on […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Replica of historic WWII atomic bomb to debut at Wendover air museum