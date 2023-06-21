Diego Luna Scores First Goal Of Season Against St. Louis City SC

SALT LAKE CITY – Midfielder Diego Luna put Real Salt Lake on the board against St. Louis City SC in the 15th minute.

The goal was Luna’s first in Major League Soccer.

Diego Luna finishes the fine #RSL attack with a curler. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/uEpdqGU6zd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 22, 2023

At just 19 years old, Luna has been a star for the U-20 U.S. National Team.

Luna has started in five games for RSL over the past two seasons.

15′ | THE MOON IS SHINING BRIGHTTTTTTTT 0-1 | #STLvRSL pic.twitter.com/WSwqaSBN9D — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 22, 2023

St. Louis has been a powerhouse in front of their home fans. In City Park this season, the City are 9-0, have scored 3 or more goals in each game, and have only trailed for 52 total minutes.

Luna’s goal gave RSL a lead for five minutes before Nicholas Gioacchini answered to make it 1-1. Gioacchini has scored a goal in four of the last five games for St. Louis.

Real Salt Lake Ends Road Trip With St. Louis City SC Matchup

Real Salt Lake will cap off its short two-game road trip with a rematch against St. Louis City SC on Wednesday.

RSL and St. Louis last faced off in the fourth game of the season on March 25. The City pulled out a 4-0 win at America First Field.

We can’t forget about this one pic.twitter.com/D1m8NYz3nC — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 18, 2023

Real Salt Lake comes off of a huge 2-1 win over D.C. United on the road.

In the game, Pablo Ruiz scored what could end up being the MLS Goal of the Year.

2023 Goal of the Year: pic.twitter.com/LQaBbq6hiq — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 18, 2023

St. Louis’ last game was a 3-1 loss to Nashville on the road.

The three points that RSL gained with the win over D.C. propelled them into the playoff picture. They jumped from 11th to 7th in just one night.

St. Louis currently holds the No. 1 seed in the West with a record of 9-6-2.

The City has scored the third most goals in the MLS. They also have the second-best goals difference in the league, only behind Nashville SC.

.@LAFC make their move to 2nd in the West. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cD1iCV1lz7 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 18, 2023

If Real Salt Lake hopes to pull out an upset, they will have to raise the defensive intensity. St. Louis is undefeated (9-0) when they score two or more goals.

RSL sits just six points behind the City in the standings and only three points behind 5-seeded Dallas.

Real Salt Lake will return home after the game for a match with Minnesota on Saturday, June 24.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

