Real Salt Lake Climbs In West Standings With Win Over St. Louis City SC

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake walked into St. Louis and gave the City their first loss in City Park this season.

With the win, RSL sits just three points behind the first seed in the Western Conference. Less than a week ago, RSL was the 11th seed.

Real Salt Lake Gives St. Louis City SC First Home Loss

First Half

Pablo Ruiz, coming off of a Goal of the Year candidate in RSL’s last match, attempted a strike from outside the box in the fifth minute but it was saved.

St. Louis’ defense held strong in the first ten minutes, erasing multiple scoring opportunities for Real Salt Lake.

In the 11th minute, Diego Luna forced a turnover just outside the box. He immediately turned around and took a shot but it was blocked.

Just minutes later, Luna got redemption by capping off a transition opportunity for RSL. Damir Kreilach let Danny Musovski’s cross pass by him which perfectly set up the goal for Luna.

In City Park this season, St. Louis is 9-0, has scored 3 or more goals in each game, and has only trailed for 52 total minutes.

In the 21st minute, forward Nicholas Gioacchini continued his streak of games with a goal to tie the game at 1-1.

Gioacchini has been a key factor for a high-scoring St. Louis attack. He has seven goals on the season and has scored in four of the last five.

St. Louis had two shots that narrowly missed the mark over the next few minutes.

Two City players were shown yellow cards in the 29th and 30th minutes.

Following the goals and close calls, both defenses picked up the effort. Neither team got any promising scoring opportunities as the half closed.

Real Salt Lake and St. Louis were tied at the half, 1-1.

Second Half

Just minutes after half, Damir Kreilach scored his third goal of the season to take the lead back for RSL.

The score was set up by Diego Luna and Maikel Chang. Luna maneuvered through defenders and found Chang who quickly tapped it to Kreilach.

In the 53rd minute, Pablo Ruiz sent a shot to the lower corner from the top of the box but St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki made a diving save.

Damir Kreilach scored again in the 66th minute to secure a brace and a two-score lead for RSL.

Kreilach’s last brace in MLS play came against the Vancouver Whitecaps in July 2021.

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Gavin Beavers was shown a yellow card for time-wasting in the 71st minute.

Diego Luna nearly scored a second goal of his own in the 74h minute but it was saved.

Both teams made group substitutions as the final ten minutes rolled around.

In the 86th minute, both RSL and St. Louis got off a shot on goal but the goalkeepers were able to make a save.

Five minutes of stoppage time was added, but the City ended up falling short.

Real Salt Lake gave St. Louis its first home loss and climbs up in the West’s standings with the 3-1 win.

