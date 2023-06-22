The latest on Utah wildfires
Motorcyclist accused of shooting woman in the face on I-15

Jun 21, 2023, 8:59 PM

KSL.com

CLEARFIELD — A man was arrested Wednesday and accused of shooting another driver in the face on the freeway earlier this month.

Daniel Cortez Bodon, 34, was booked into Davis County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, three counts of felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

About 2:10 p.m. on June 5, a man driving a Harley-Davidson was pursuing a dark gray Ford Focus at a high rate of speed while “brandishing” a handgun at the car, according to a police booking affidavit.

A witness saw the motorcyclist fire four rounds at the passenger side of the Ford, then the motorcycle sped off, exited the highway at 700 South and went west, the affidavit said.

The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old woman, was the only occupant of the vehicle. Police said she sustained two gunshot wounds to the face that required immediate surgery, and she suffered permanent damage to her teeth and lips.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, or whether it was related to road-rage.

A dash-cam video from a witness at the incident shows the motorcylist was a man wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt with a black leather vest. The vest had a logo on it, but it was obscured by a passenger on the motorcycle.

Troopers said they were able to obtain several different surveillance footage videos of a motorcycle matching the description of the one in the shooting.

A school surveillance camera caught footage of a motorcycle matching the description as the rider appeared to drive in a “calm and normal manner” on 700 South in Clearfield a few minutes after the incident, according to the affidavit. Footage from homes in the area showed the same motorcycle traveling north on State Street near the county library soon after.

Surveillance footage from multiple houses, schools and businesses showed the motorcycle as it traveled down several different roads before entering the parking lot at Emma Russell Park, 4300 W. 5700 South in Roy, just before 2:30 p.m., the affidavit states.

Footage then showed both motorcycle occupants get off the vehicle, with the driver removing his vest and hat, and the passenger removing her helmet and opening her jacket, the affidavit said. The driver left the park just minutes later alone on the motorcycle. The passenger was left alone at the park and was picked up four minutes later by a red Chevrolet Silverado, which left the park and headed north on 4300 West, police said.

Police used the footage obtained during the investigation to determine the motorcycle seen by witnesses was a Harley-Davidson Street Glide. A search of registered owners of that model identified Bodon, who owns a matching Harley-Davidson at a home near the park, police said. Bodon’s wife possesses a registered red Chevrolet Silverado, the affidavit states.

Police said surveillance footage obtained on June 15 of the home the vehicles are registered at shows a man and woman with similar physical features as those of the driver and passenger of the motorcycle seen in the surveillance footage.

Through warrants, police said they obtained evidence that the couple possesses a gun matching the one used in the shooting. Police also found a motorcycle, clothing, ammunition and a helmet that matches the descriptions and videos of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Police said Bodon has affiliations to a local motorcycle gang.

