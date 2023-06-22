7 hospitalized after severe weather hits Denver area; around 20 flights diverted to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 20 flights were diverted to the Salt Lake City International Airport as severe weather slammed the Denver area Wednesday night.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across eastern Colorado, with tennis ball-sized hail reported at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

According to West Metro Fire, seven concertgoers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Eighty to 90 people were treated on scene for injuries ranging from cuts to broken bones. NBC affiliate 9News reported the Louis Tomlinson concert was eventually postponed due to the hailstorm.

Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd — nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023

Wow I love getting literal welts from hail all over my body at red rocks pic.twitter.com/XijUj1EJOZ — Ý Lan (@yeetlan_) June 22, 2023

the fact that y’all still haven’t cancelled when this is what we just had to go through. i passed 5 different ambulances on my drive down from the north lot. take some accountability please pic.twitter.com/CXp0geA1PN — stella (@soobinxiu) June 22, 2023

SLC airport spokesperson Nancy Vollmer confirmed around 20 flights were sent to SLC during Denver’s ground stop.

Most thunderstorm warnings ended at 4 a.m. Thursday, but more severe weather is expected to hit Colorado’s Interstate 25 corridor later today. “Large hail will again be the main threat, but any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning,” the National Weather Service said.

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected this afternoon and evening across the I-25 corridor and plains. Large hail will again be the main threat, but any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Stay prepared! #cowx pic.twitter.com/WHkGArwowj — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 22, 2023