7 hospitalized after severe weather hits Denver area; around 20 flights diverted to SLC

Jun 22, 2023, 6:34 AM

Hail at the Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. (West Metro Fire)...

Hail at the Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. (West Metro Fire)

(West Metro Fire)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 20 flights were diverted to the Salt Lake City International Airport as severe weather slammed the Denver area Wednesday night.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across eastern Colorado, with tennis ball-sized hail reported at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

According to West Metro Fire, seven concertgoers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Eighty to 90 people were treated on scene for injuries ranging from cuts to broken bones. NBC affiliate 9News reported the Louis Tomlinson concert was eventually postponed due to the hailstorm.

SLC airport spokesperson Nancy Vollmer confirmed around 20 flights were sent to SLC during Denver’s ground stop.

Most thunderstorm warnings ended at 4 a.m. Thursday, but more severe weather is expected to hit Colorado’s Interstate 25 corridor later today. “Large hail will again be the main threat, but any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning,” the National Weather Service said.

