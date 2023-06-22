The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage

Jun 22, 2023, 7:36 AM

(Lubbock Fire Rescue)...

(Lubbock Fire Rescue)

(Lubbock Fire Rescue)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in northwest Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador.

A supercell developed about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Amarillo before striking Matador, killing four people, injuring nine and causing widespread damage, said senior forecaster Matt Ziebell with the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

The storm later produced 109 mph (175 kph) winds at Jayton in addition to the 4-inch (10.2-centimeter) or larger hail, according to Ziebell.

“That is certainly rare to see all at the same time, killer tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail,” Zeibell said.

Wednesday “was definitely a rare combination of high-end wind shear and storms of extreme instability,” according to Ziebell.

There were widespread power outages across the region, with more than 900 customers without power in the Matador and Jayton areas, according to poweroutage.us.

The worst damage appeared to be in Matador — a town of about 570 people 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Lubbock in Motley County.

A phone call to the Motley County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned.

Texas Department of Emergency Management district coordinator Bill Durham said more information will be released later Thursday morning.

Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around Matador, with damaged homes, utility lines, trees and infrastructure.

Ziebell said thunderstorms were likely to continue Thursday, but the risk of severe weather with tornadoes was unlikely.

Wednesday’s tornado outbreak came six days after a tornado left three people dead and more than 100 injured in Perryton in the northern Texas Panhandle.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Hail at the Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. (West Metro Fire)...

Josh Ellis

7 hospitalized after severe weather hits Denver area; around 20 flights diverted to SLC

Around 20 flights were diverted to the Salt Lake City International Airport as severe weather slammed the Denver area Wednesday night.

8 hours ago

The OceanGate logo is seen on a vessel stored near the OceanGate offices on June 21, 2023 in Everet...

Patrick Whittle and Holly Ramer

Search for the missing Titanic submersible nears the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply

The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic neared the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air is expected to run out.

8 hours ago

FILE - The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oc...

Evin McGill, Associated Press

Court exempts Texas company from following anti-discrimination law protecting LGBTQ+ workers

A federal appeals court says a government agency cannot enforce anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination employment rules against a Texas company owned by a conservative Christian.

1 day ago

FILE - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 at...

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations

The House has voted to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

1 day ago

Post Malone and Raising Cane's are teaming up again with four limited edition 32 oz. cups that will...

Michael Houck

Post Malone and Raising Cane’s release limited-edition collectors cups

Post Malone and Raising Cane's are teaming up again with four limited edition 32 oz. cups that will be available during set dates during the summer.

1 day ago

Good Humor no longer makes the Toasted Almond bar. (Good Humor/Stop&Shop)...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Good Humor’s Toasted Almond bar is no more

Not since last year’s disappearance of the Choco Taco have ice cream fans been this shocked.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage