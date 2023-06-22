Cyclist seriously injured in Salt Lake crash with SUV

SALT LAKE CITY — A cyclist suffered critical injuries after colliding with an SUV in Salt Lake City Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sunnyside Avenue and Guardsman Way before 8:30 a.m., according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said traffic in the area will be impacted for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area while investigators are on scene.

Further updates on the cyclist’s condition were not immediately available. Police have not said what led up to the crash, and SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said the department’s Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team will be responding to investigate.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.