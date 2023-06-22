LOCAL NEWS
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case
Jun 22, 2023, 9:11 AM
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Jun 22, 2023, 9:11 AM
A cyclist suffered critical injuries in a Salt Lake City crash Thursday morning.
10 hours ago
Around 20 flights were diverted to the Salt Lake City International Airport as severe weather slammed the Denver area Wednesday night.
10 hours ago
The ABC islands of the Caribbean – Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao – have been on Michael Cowley’s radar for years.
1 day ago
City officials are reminding Utahns that even if you can purchase fireworks starting June 24, you can't light them until July 2.
1 day ago
A man was arrest Wednesday and accused of shooting another driver in the face on the freeway earlier this month
1 day ago
This Saturday, Republican delegates from Utah’s 2nd Congressional District (CD2) will convene at Delta High School for the Utah Republican Party’s special convention.
1 day ago
