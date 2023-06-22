The latest on Utah wildfires
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Missing Murray man believed to have fallen in Big Cottonwood Creek, police say

Jun 22, 2023, 10:54 AM | Updated: 10:57 am

BY


KSL.com

MURRAY, Utah — A man who went missing Friday is believed to have fallen into the Big Cottonwood Creek in Murray and died, police said.

A Silver Alert for Russell Owen Donoghue, 84, was issued Friday. He was last seen that afternoon near 200 E. Trailorama Avenue. Police believe Donoghue fell into Big Cottonwood Creek on Friday.

Police do not know what might have caused Donoghue to fall into the water.

The investigation stayed active over the weekend while search teams tried to find him, Murray police spokeswoman Kristin Reardon said.

The Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday, and the incident is now being treated as a recovery effort as Donoghue is presumed dead, Reardon said.

Additional information has not been released.

