The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

More than 70 cats removed from Utah home

Jun 22, 2023, 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:08 pm

PRZEMYSL, POLAND - MARCH 08: A cat waits to be examined at the Ada Foundation on March 08, 2022 in ...

PRZEMYSL, POLAND - MARCH 08: A cat waits to be examined at the Ada Foundation on March 08, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. Pets are among the hundreds of thousands seeking refuge in Poland since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ADA Foundation was, started by Radek and Jakub to provide shelter to abandoned animals. Their priority is now to provide food, medicines and medical assistance to animals in Ukraine, but mostly to evacuate animals into Poland. They have been able to evacuate more than 300 animals that have been brought to Lviv from the eastern part of the country. Once in Poland, the animals are subject to quarantine, as most of them need to be vaccinated, registered and some treated for wounds and dehydration. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

(Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah —  Six dozen animals were recently removed from a small home in Beaver County after emergency responders reported finding an elderly woman living in filthy conditions.

On May 24, a Beaver County sheriff’s deputy along with medical personnel were dispatched to a home in Minersville for a medical issue, according to a recently unsealed search warrant affidavit. When the deputy arrived at the scene, a fire department member asked if she had Vicks.

“I asked for what? He then said, ‘To mask the smell of the home,'” the deputy wrote in the affidavit. “When I entered the home I was overwhelmed with the smell of ammonia. The smell was so strong I couldn’t catch my breath and my eyes began to water.”

The deputy also reported seeing multiple cats, some with “obvious health issues,” walking throughout the house.

“At first glance of the room we entered into, I could see cat feces and urine all over the floor, empty boxes everywhere and cat hair covering the entirety of the room,” according to the warrant.

In the bedroom where the 74-year-old homeowner was found, dog feces was on the floor, according to deputies.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. A search warrant was then drafted to collect the animals in the home. The deputy noted in the affidavit, “Of all my time on patrol, this home is by far in the worst condition I have seen. I am concerned for the health of (the) patient and animals.”

A total of 71 cats and one dog were removed from the home. Calls placed by KSL.com to find out where the animals were placed were not immediately returned.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Taylorsville Police car...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Police say suspect led them on low-speed chase through Salt Lake County

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police say a suspect led them on a car chase at “extremely low” speeds through several cities after his tires were spiked late Wednesday night. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Kresdon Bennett said officers responded to a call about a possible protective order violation near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant at 1900 West and 5400 […]

14 hours ago

FILE - (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)...

Karah Brackin

Man in custody after a score of automobile thefts

A man is in custody, accused of breaking into cars Wednesday afternoon and stealing hundreds in cash.

14 hours ago

The second edition of “Preach My Gospel,” a guide for sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. (The ...

Josh Ellis

Church releases second edition of ‘Preach My Gospel’

The second edition of "Preach My Gospel" has been released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, nearly 20 years after its initial publication.

14 hours ago

11-year-old Cooper Murray throwing the first pitch at a Red Sox game....

Andrew Adams

Utah County boy hopes to throw opening pitch at every MLB venue

Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game is a big deal, and it's something that 11-year-old Cooper Murray has done twice, but he plans on doing many more.

14 hours ago

File - Murray police cars. (Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Missing Murray man believed to have fallen in Big Cottonwood Creek, police say

A man who went missing Friday is believed to have fallen into the Big Cottonwood Creek in Murray and died, police said.

14 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Fil...

Jessica Gresko

Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case

The Supreme Court has ruled against the Navajo Nation in a dispute involving water from the drought-stricken Colorado River.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

More than 70 cats removed from Utah home