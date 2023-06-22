Police say suspect led them on low-speed chase through Salt Lake County

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police say a suspect led them on a car chase at “extremely low” speeds through several cities after his tires were spiked late Wednesday night.

Taylorsville Police Sgt. Kresdon Bennett said officers responded to a call about a possible protective order violation near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant at 1900 West and 5400 South. When they arrived, the suspect was no longer at the scene, but investigators were able to locate the man at an apartment complex in Sandy.

Officers tried to make contact with the man, but he fled in his truck, Bennett said. He said the man had a history of violating protective orders against the same person and, for that person’s safety, police began pursuing the suspect around 11:55 p.m.

“We had some spike strips immediately set out outside of the complex and immediately deflated his tires,” Bennett said.

The man continued to flee, however, leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase through Sandy, Midvale, and into West Jordan.

“At that time, we had numerous agencies assisting,” Bennett said. “His speeds were extremely low on all flat tires.”

The chase lasted around 40 minutes and the driver was traveling at around 10 mph throughout. Police finally stopped the driver near 2814 W. 7000 South in West Jordan.

Bennett said the man remained uncooperative with police, and that he suffered minor dog bite injuries from a K-9 unit that was deployed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of those injuries.

Investigators found a hunting knife in the vehicle, but no other weapons.

