The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police say suspect led them on low-speed chase through Salt Lake County

Jun 22, 2023, 1:29 PM

Taylorsville Police car...

Police say a suspect led them on a chase at “extremely low” speeds after the tires of his car were spiked late Wednesday. (File photo/KSL TV)

(File photo/KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police say a suspect led them on a car chase at “extremely low” speeds through several cities after his tires were spiked late Wednesday night.

Taylorsville Police Sgt. Kresdon Bennett said officers responded to a call about a possible protective order violation near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant at 1900 West and 5400 South. When they arrived, the suspect was no longer at the scene, but investigators were able to locate the man at an apartment complex in Sandy.

Officers tried to make contact with the man, but he fled in his truck, Bennett said. He said the man had a history of violating protective orders against the same person and, for that person’s safety, police began pursuing the suspect around 11:55 p.m.

“We had some spike strips immediately set out outside of the complex and immediately deflated his tires,” Bennett said.

The man continued to flee, however, leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase through Sandy, Midvale, and into West Jordan.

“At that time, we had numerous agencies assisting,” Bennett said. “His speeds were extremely low on all flat tires.”

The chase lasted around 40 minutes and the driver was traveling at around 10 mph throughout. Police finally stopped the driver near 2814 W. 7000 South in West Jordan.

Bennett said the man remained uncooperative with police, and that he suffered minor dog bite injuries from a K-9 unit that was deployed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of those injuries.

Investigators found a hunting knife in the vehicle, but no other weapons.

Last week the Utah Highway Patrol took a motorcyclist into custody after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase.

Utah Highway Patrol said 42-year-old Richard Goulet of Magna, Utah, was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Weber County Jail for a third-degree felony of failing to stop at the command of police and a traffic infraction of not having a plate on his motorcycle.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

PRZEMYSL, POLAND - MARCH 08: A cat waits to be examined at the Ada Foundation on March 08, 2022 in ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

More than 70 cats removed from Utah home

During a recent medical call to a home in Beaver County, emergency responders found six dozen animals, many with obvious health issues, according to sheriff's deputies.

14 hours ago

FILE - (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)...

Karah Brackin

Man in custody after a score of automobile thefts

A man is in custody, accused of breaking into cars Wednesday afternoon and stealing hundreds in cash.

14 hours ago

The second edition of “Preach My Gospel,” a guide for sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. (The ...

Josh Ellis

Church releases second edition of ‘Preach My Gospel’

The second edition of "Preach My Gospel" has been released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, nearly 20 years after its initial publication.

14 hours ago

11-year-old Cooper Murray throwing the first pitch at a Red Sox game....

Andrew Adams

Utah County boy hopes to throw opening pitch at every MLB venue

Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game is a big deal, and it's something that 11-year-old Cooper Murray has done twice, but he plans on doing many more.

14 hours ago

File - Murray police cars. (Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Missing Murray man believed to have fallen in Big Cottonwood Creek, police say

A man who went missing Friday is believed to have fallen into the Big Cottonwood Creek in Murray and died, police said.

14 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Fil...

Jessica Gresko

Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case

The Supreme Court has ruled against the Navajo Nation in a dispute involving water from the drought-stricken Colorado River.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Police say suspect led them on low-speed chase through Salt Lake County