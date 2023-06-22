The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #50 Utah’s Chris Curry (Running Back)

Jun 22, 2023, 1:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #50 is Utah’s Chris Curry (RB).

Utah’s Chris Curry

Curry is a senior running back from Fort Meyers, Florida.

Curry was a four-star prospect and the No. 9 running back in the nation coming out of high school. In his career at Lehigh High School, he recorded 2,984 yards on 364 carries and 28 touchdowns.

Before his time with the Utes, Curry played for LSU from 2018-20. He was part of the 2019 championship team and posted 91 carries for 336 yards with the Tigers.

In his first year with Utah, Curry had a lot of competition in the backfield. He played in nine games and carried the ball 18 times for 80 yards.

In 2022, Curry played in just three games before going down with a season-ending injury. Against Southern Utah, Curry posted 60 yards on six carries.

Curry’s mother played basketball at Florida Gulf Coast.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Oregon Ducks

Spring ball is over, and the summer months are upon us making it a great time to take an early look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Climbs In West Standings With Win Over St. Louis City SC

Real Salt Lake walked into St. Louis and gave the City their first loss in City Park this season. Kreilach led the way with a brace.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Damir Kreilach Puts Together Second-Half Brace Against St. Louis City SC

Damir Kreilach had two goals prior to St. Louis on Wednesday. He scored two in less than twenty minutes against the City.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Damir Kreilach Gives Real Salt Lake Second Half Lead Against St. Louis

Just minutes after halftime, Damir Kreilach finished off a highlight goal for Real Salt Lake to take a 2-1 lead.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Scores First Goal Of Season Against St. Louis City SC

Diego Luna scored his first goal of the season to put Real Salt Lake on the board against St. Louis City SC in the 15th minute.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports: 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is Thursday, and with the Utah Jazz owning three first-round picks, it it's time for the 2023 KSL Sports Mock Draft. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

60 in 60: #50 Utah’s Chris Curry (Running Back)