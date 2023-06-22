60 in 60: #50 Utah’s Chris Curry (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #50 is Utah’s Chris Curry (RB).

Utah’s Chris Curry

Curry is a senior running back from Fort Meyers, Florida.

Curry was a four-star prospect and the No. 9 running back in the nation coming out of high school. In his career at Lehigh High School, he recorded 2,984 yards on 364 carries and 28 touchdowns.

Before his time with the Utes, Curry played for LSU from 2018-20. He was part of the 2019 championship team and posted 91 carries for 336 yards with the Tigers.

In his first year with Utah, Curry had a lot of competition in the backfield. He played in nine games and carried the ball 18 times for 80 yards.

In 2022, Curry played in just three games before going down with a season-ending injury. Against Southern Utah, Curry posted 60 yards on six carries.

Curry’s mother played basketball at Florida Gulf Coast.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

