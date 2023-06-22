Police: Man attempted to kiss student and grab her at SLCC campus

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman said a man tried to force himself on her at Salt Lake Community College, prompting an alert to students.

On Tuesday, SLCC students received a notification alerting them of an attempted sexual assault.

The notice said the alleged assault happened at the SLCC Institute of Religion Institute building on the SLCC’s Taylorsville Redwood Campus at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday.

“A female student was attending a class at the institute when a man approached her (and) attempted to kiss her,” stated the notification.

When the student tried to get away, the suspect attempted to pull her out of the institute but was unsuccessful. The notification said the suspect left the institute to the west side of the campus.

The notification describes the suspect as an 18 to 24-year-old Tongan man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, with short brown hair. He wore a red polo shirt, blue shorts, and a blue fishing cap.

Taylorsville Police Department is leading the investigation, with Utah Highway Patrol providing extra patrols and assisting in the case. If you have any information about this case, call SLCC Public Safety and UHP at 801-957-3800.