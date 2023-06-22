Primary Children’s Hospital hosts Prom for teens receiving cancer treatments

The latest on Utah wildfires
Jun 22, 2023, 5:09 PM

SALT LAKE CITY — Teens going through cancer treatments aren’t always well enough to attend their high school prom, so Primary Children’s Hospital brought the prom to them.

On Saturday night, patients ages 15 and up dressed in their formal attire and danced the night away at the Eccles Outpatient Services Building.

Caregivers were intent on giving patients the treasured tradition, even if it was in a less traditional way.

Patients were given salon services in their hospital rooms to prepare for the dance.

Conference rooms were converted into a sparkling dance hall, and normally quiet hallways vibrated with music. The prom was complete with food, a DJ, photography, and a photo booth, thanks to community generosity.

“Cancer robs our patients of so many typical life experiences as they go through treatment, and our team knew that a prom, right here at Primary Children’s, would be a great opportunity to try to rectify that,” Dan Mangelson, pediatric cancer services director at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital said. “The night was so special for all of us.”

Patients were joined by Primary Children’s doctors, nurses, child life specialists, and other caregivers.

According to a release from the hospital, Primary Children’s oncology experts treat 35 kids in inpatient areas and 60 more kids needing cancer-related outpatient visits every day.

In 2024, cancer services will be extended to the second Primary Children’s Hospital campus under construction in Lehi. 

