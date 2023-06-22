The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Adult entertainment group sues Louisiana over age-verification law for porn

Jun 22, 2023, 4:11 PM

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. In a victory for th...

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. In a victory for the transgender community, and bucking the trend of other reliably red states, a Republican-controlled Louisiana legislative committee voted to a kill a bill Wednesday, May 24, 2023, that would have banned gender-affirming medical care for minors. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An adult entertainment group and others in the industry have filed a federal lawsuit challenging Louisiana laws requiring sexually explicit websites to make users electronically verify that they are at least 18 years old.

The suit filed late Tuesday in federal court in New Orleans challenges laws passed in 2022 and this year that subject such websites to damage lawsuits and state civil penalties as high as $5,000 a day if they fail to verify users’ ages — by requiring the use of state-issued digitized driver’s licenses or other methods.

The laws require age verification for users of sites if as much as one-third of their content is deemed harmful to minors.

The suit says the laws could chill free speech because the terms are so vague that providers wouldn’t be able to decipher “material harmful to minors.”

“Because of the Acts’ vagueness, cautious operators of even non-pornographic websites must place an age-verification content wall over their entire websites if they wish to continue communicating with Louisiana audiences without risking ruinous tort liability,” the suit says.

Trade group files lawsuit against Utah over website age-verification law

The suit also says the law violates rights to freedom of expression and due process. It says the laws can, in effect, deny access to websites by adults who don’t have state-issued ID or are reluctant to use online verification methods because of the fear of having their information hacked.

“Showing your ID in a checkout lane is simply not the same as submitting it to a government database,” Jeffrey Sandman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a Wednesday news release.

“These laws give the state the power to harass and censor legal businesses,” said Alison Boden, executive director of Free Speech Coalition, an advocacy organization for the adult entertainment industry and the the lead plaintiff. “We, of course, support keeping minors from accessing adult content, but allowing the state to suppress certain speech by requiring invasive and burdensome systems that consumers refuse to engage with is simply state censorship.”

Louisiana was the first state to require adult websites to verify the age of those who want to view their pages. Since then other states have passed or enacted similar legislation, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Utah. However the laws have received pushback.

In addition to the Free Speech Coalition, the Louisiana plaintiffs include three providers of sexually explicit content, and a woman who resides in Louisiana but doesn’t have state ID and does not want to lose access to adult sites.

The suit seeks to have the law struck down as unconstitutional. On Wednesday, the plaintiffs asked that the court block enforcement of the law while the suit proceeds.

Adult filmmakers ask judge to delay Utah law requiring porn sites verify user ages

A similar coalition of plaintiffs organized by the Free Speech Coalition is challenging Utah’s age-verification law. The law remains on the books in the conservative Western state, where sites like PornHub have blocked access and others have contracted with third-party age-verification providers. Last month, the Free Speech Coalition asked a federal judge to put the law on hold while their lawsuit is pending.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office didn’t immediately respond to a Thursday afternoon request for comment. However, supporters of Louisiana’s laws say they were created to shield children from the dangers of pornography.

“I know that many of you have heard me say, ‘This isn’t your daddy’s Playboy,’ but, heck. This isn’t even the Hustler you hid underneath your bed,” said state Rep. Laurie Schlegel, the Republican who authored the age verification law, during a legislative committee hearing in April. “What we’re discussing today is hardcore pornography that is one click away from our children.”

The first verification law, providing grounds for civil lawsuits against adult websites, went into effect at the start of this year. Earlier this month legislators passed a bill, which has been signed by the governor and goes into effect in August, that will allow the state Attorney General to fine websites up to $5,000 per day.

Some adult websites, including Pornhub, have begun using LA Wallet — which can maintain a copy of a Louisiana resident’s digital driver’s license, as well as vaccination records, virtual court appearances, and hunting and fishing licenses. LA Wallet’s system simply tells a third-party verification company whether or not the user is at least 18 years old, The Advocate reported.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the American ...

Associated Press

Charges filed year after phony signatures roiled Michigan race for governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been charged with forgery and other crimes in an investigation of phony petition signatures that spoiled the candidacies of five Republicans who were running for Michigan governor in 2022. Attorney General Dana Nessel scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the charges, which were filed Tuesday in a […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oc...

Evin McGill, Associated Press

Court exempts Texas company from following anti-discrimination law protecting LGBTQ+ workers

A federal appeals court says a government agency cannot enforce anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination employment rules against a Texas company owned by a conservative Christian.

2 days ago

two women talking at a table...

Jed Boal

Fee waiver to help Utahns clear their criminal record about to expire

Approximately one in three Utahns has a criminal record and wants that social barrier removed.  But a fee waiver that makes that process a lot more affordable ends June 30, so eligible Utahns should act now.

2 days ago

red brick sorority building...

Associated Press

Sorority says rules allow transgender woman at Wyoming chapter, and a court can’t interfere

Sorority rules allow a transgender woman to belong to its University of Wyoming chapter, and a court can't interfere with that, a sorority being sued over the matter says in seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal.

2 days ago

A West High School employee holds a Pride flag and an updated Pride flag that includes colors for t...

Associated Press

St. George violated the First Amendment in denying a drag show permit, judge rules

The city of St. George must issue a permit for a Utah-based group that organizes drag performances to host an all-ages drag show in a public park.

6 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

BY AMIE SCHAEFFER, KSL NewsRadio

Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell request for new trial

A judge has ruled against Lori Vallow Daybell’s request for a new trial according to East Idaho News. The judge denied that Vallow Daybell’s attorneys had effectively argued that the jury in her murder and conspiracy trial received incorrect instructions related to conspiracy charges.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Adult entertainment group sues Louisiana over age-verification law for porn