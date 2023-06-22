The latest on Utah wildfires
GUN VIOLENCE

Police: One person hurt in shooting near Montgomery Street, suspect outstanding

Jun 22, 2023, 4:25 PM | Updated: 5:23 pm

Salt Lake City police on the scene of a shooting near 900 South Montgomery Street. (Salt Lake City ...

Salt Lake City police on the scene of a shooting near 900 South Montgomery Street. (Salt Lake City Police)

(Salt Lake City Police)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was sent to the hospital in serious condition after being shot, police say.

Salt Lake City police Detective Dalton Beebe told KSL TV that the shooting happened near 900 South Montgomery Street at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Beebe said when police arrived, they found a man shot, and officers began life-saving aid. An ambulance arrived and took the man to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting. They believe one other person is involved and is outstanding.

Beebe said there is no threat to the public and believes this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

