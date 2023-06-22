Sandy Fire: Woman accidently drives into living room window, no injuries

SANDY, Utah — A woman was hospitalized after crashing into a family’s living room window Thursday afternoon.

Sandy Fire Battalion Chief Matt Stuebner told KSL TV that the crash happened on 212 E 8375 S at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Stuebner said the woman driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes when turning, causing her to crash into the living room through the window.

Three people were in the living room but were not hurt or near the impact.

Stuebner said the driver had no obvious injuries but was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

A Sandy City building inspector reviews the damages before letting anyone inside the home.