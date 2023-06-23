The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

What to watch out for when protecting homes from wildfire dangers

Jun 22, 2023, 7:18 PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah —Right now there are a lot of potential fuels out there, but we’ve got this window where they’re not too wet, not too dry, and firefighters are using that as a chance to help homeowners build some defensible space.

Sometimes you have to tear things down to build a better, stronger defense. That’s what’s happening right now in the Ogden Valley.

Tracy Swensen is working directly with homeowners today showing people who live in these wooded areas where they can reduce the risk.

“I mean you got a couple of conifers here,” Swensen said. “We talk about what can be done near their house within a zone of five feet, and then out from their house up to a hundred feet, and how they can mitigate the fuels.”

Swensen is the Bear River Area Manager for Utah’s division of forestry fire and state lands.

“If you were to do gutters again, you’d maybe want to put a screening on top of them,” Swensen.

Firefighters like him are showing homeowners in nine high-risk areas around Weber County what they should clear.

And brush crews like this one are grinding up those fuels so they can be easily moved elsewhere.

“So this mitigation work, it not only helps us out and

helps prepare their houses in case that even happens,” Ward said.

Efforts like this are done as a partnership between homeowners and state and county agencies.

“So it’s extremely important that we get in and work these areas so it makes our job, the fire suppression positions easier to fight,” Cooper said.

It also helps firefighters see what potential concerns are out there, before things get busy.

“There’s lots of nooks and crannies; a hidden home, propane tanks out in the brush. It gives us an idea of where that stuff is,” Cooper said.

All in hopes that when these fuels dry out or even catch fire everyone will be better able to fight back.

“They’re helping us directly by helping themselves,” Swensen said.

Firefighters today said they’ve seen these defensible spaces work sometimes watching fires burn around those areas.

You can typically call your local fire department for advice or even an assessment on your own home.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

wreckage of a car...

Shara Park

Law enforcement promises to aggressively hold road-rage drivers accountable

Utah’s top law enforcement officer is warning drivers that investigators will exhaust all options to pursue charges against drivers involved in aggressive driving and road rage.

20 hours ago

FILE: The Colorado River wraps around Horseshoe Bend on March 30, 2015 in Page, Arizona. (Photo by ...

Eliza Pace

Body found in Colorado River

A body was found by rafters in the Colorado River Thursday.

20 hours ago

FILE...

Larry D. Curtis

Frozen fruit recalled from Target, Walmart, Whole Foods in Utah with possible Listeria contamination

Multiple brands of frozen fruit in multiple stores has been recalled due to the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Primary Children’s Hospital hosts Prom for teens receiving cancer treatments

Teens going through cancer treatments aren't always well enough to attend their high school prom, so Primary Children's Hospital brought the prom to them. 

20 hours ago

The scene of the accident on 212 E 8375 S in Sandy, Utah....

Michael Houck

Woman accidentally drives into Sandy living room window, no injuries

A woman was hospitalized after crashing into a family's living room window Thursday afternoon. 

20 hours ago

Salt Lake City police on the scene of a shooting near 900 South Montgomery Street. (Salt Lake City ...

Michael Houck

Police: One person hurt in shooting near Montgomery Street, suspect outstanding

One person was hurt in a shooting near 900 South Montgomery Street, Salt Lake City police say.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

What to watch out for when protecting homes from wildfire dangers