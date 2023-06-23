Body found in Colorado River

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A man’s body was found by rafters in the Colorado River Thursday. The rafters took the body to a dock and waited for officials.

According to a release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:37 p.m. rafters floating on the Colorado River spotted a body two miles upstream from the Westwater Ranger Station in Grand County.

The rafters secured the decedent to their raft and floated down the river to the ranger station.

Upon arrival, the decedent was secured to the boat ramp and they awaited the arrival of law enforcement.

The body, an adult male, remains unidentified at this time.

The incident is under investigation and the body has been transferred to the State of Utah Medical Examiner’s Office.