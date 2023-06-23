Law enforcement promises to aggressively hold road-rage drivers accountable

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s top law enforcement officer is warning drivers that investigators will exhaust all options to pursue charges against drivers involved in aggressive driving and road rage.

“This is unacceptable behavior,” said Col. Michael Rapich, Utah Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday, UHP and the State Bureau of Investigations arrested 34-year-old Daniel Bodon of Roy for attempted murder, three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction in the June 5 shooting of an 18-year-old woman on Interstate 15 in Layton.

The sad and tragic reality of road rage. Two innocent people a 48 year old man and a 47 year old woman out for a Sunday drive near Eagle Mt. killed because two drivers couldn’t keep it together. So Sad. The story @KSL5TV at 10. 📸Sgt. Spencer Cannon Utah County Sheriff’s office pic.twitter.com/TbnF4Zg3LP — Dan Rascon (@TVDanRascon) June 5, 2023

Investigators said a witness dash camera captured the incident in which Boden was driving a motorcycle with his wife as his passenger and fired four shots at the driver of the gray Ford Focus. The woman driving was shot twice in the face and seriously injured.

“It portrays an erratic movement of the vehicle and then a motorcycle chasing aggressively after it and the video footage actually shows the individual firing rounds at the other car,” Capt. Troy Denney, SBI Bureau Commander said.

Denney said investigators spent two weeks piecing together Bodon’s movements in the minutes after the shooting with help from surveillance video from schools, businesses, and residents in Davis and Weber counties.

“The public’s help became invaluable to us, we were able to use doorbell cameras, surveillance cameras from residences, and they were able to project and track the individual’s moments,” Denny said. “Everybody we talked to spoke about the terrifying nature of this, how it could have been their own family involved in this.”

Peterson Drew Matheson, 30, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, both first-degree felonies, reckless driving, following another vehicle, and failure to stay in one lane in road-rage crash that killed two — https://t.co/xZktuoGMmg — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) June 14, 2023

On Thursday, Denney joined Rapich at UHP headquarters to provide information to reporters on the arrest and to concern and at times, frustration with the recent number of aggressive driving and road rage cases in Utah.

“Let’s be absolutely clear, all of these are absolutely unacceptable,” Rapich said. “When we’re talking about things happening on the freeway at no time is anything going on on the freeway where a physical confrontation going to make that better. At no time is brandishing a firearm from a vehicle at another vehicle and another person acceptable or is that going to improve the situation at all.”

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, in 2022 there were 736 crashes and 28 fatalities directly tied to aggressive driving and road rage. Already this year, 322 aggressive driving crashes have resulted in six deaths.

“Thirty different times someone made the decision that the best thing for me to do at this moment is take a firearm out and show it someone else; absolutely unacceptable in a driving situation — there is no time that is going to make things better,” Rapich said about the average number firearms brandished each year over the past six years.

Road Rage ends with a shot fired pic.twitter.com/jbzAmGYHK4 — ♛𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓕𝓛♛ (@CamCWFL) June 20, 2023

Investigators said charges are now being screened against Bodon’s wife, who was the passenger on the motorcycle during the shooting on I-15 near Layton Hills Mall.

“When these things happen, we are going to exhaust every single resource we have as aggressively as possible to identify those people who were involved and make sure they’re held accountable for those kinds of actions,” he said. “Again, absolutely unacceptable.”