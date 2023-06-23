The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Law enforcement promises to aggressively hold road-rage drivers accountable

Jun 22, 2023, 7:32 PM | Updated: 7:42 pm

wreckage of a car...

The aftermath of a road-rage caused collision that killed two people on state Route 73 on June 4, 2023. (Dan Rascon/KSL TV)

(Dan Rascon/KSL TV)

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s top law enforcement officer is warning drivers that investigators will exhaust all options to pursue charges against drivers involved in aggressive driving and road rage.

“This is unacceptable behavior,” said Col. Michael Rapich, Utah Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday, UHP and the State Bureau of Investigations arrested 34-year-old Daniel Bodon of Roy for attempted murder, three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction in the June 5 shooting of an 18-year-old woman on Interstate 15 in Layton.

Investigators said a witness dash camera captured the incident in which Boden was driving a motorcycle with his wife as his passenger and fired four shots at the driver of the gray Ford Focus. The woman driving was shot twice in the face and seriously injured.

“It portrays an erratic movement of the vehicle and then a motorcycle chasing aggressively after it and the video footage actually shows the individual firing rounds at the other car,” Capt. Troy Denney, SBI Bureau Commander said.

Denney said investigators spent two weeks piecing together Bodon’s movements in the minutes after the shooting with help from surveillance video from schools, businesses, and residents in Davis and Weber counties.

“The public’s help became invaluable to us, we were able to use doorbell cameras, surveillance cameras from residences, and they were able to project and track the individual’s moments,” Denny said. “Everybody we talked to spoke about the terrifying nature of this, how it could have been their own family involved in this.”

On Thursday, Denney joined Rapich at UHP headquarters to provide information to reporters on the arrest and to concern and at times, frustration with the recent number of aggressive driving and road rage cases in Utah.

“Let’s be absolutely clear, all of these are absolutely unacceptable,” Rapich said. “When we’re talking about things happening on the freeway at no time is anything going on on the freeway where a physical confrontation going to make that better. At no time is brandishing a firearm from a vehicle at another vehicle and another person acceptable or is that going to improve the situation at all.”

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, in 2022 there were 736 crashes and 28 fatalities directly tied to aggressive driving and road rage. Already this year, 322 aggressive driving crashes have resulted in six deaths.

“Thirty different times someone made the decision that the best thing for me to do at this moment is take a firearm out and show it someone else; absolutely unacceptable in a driving situation — there is no time that is going to make things better,” Rapich said about the average number firearms brandished each year over the past six years.

Investigators said charges are now being screened against Bodon’s wife, who was the passenger on the motorcycle during the shooting on I-15 near Layton Hills Mall.

“When these things happen, we are going to exhaust every single resource we have as aggressively as possible to identify those people who were involved and make sure they’re held accountable for those kinds of actions,” he said. “Again, absolutely unacceptable.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

What to watch out for when protecting homes from wildfire dangers

Sometimes you have to tear things down to build a better, stronger defense. That's what's happening right now in the Ogden Valley.

20 hours ago

FILE: The Colorado River wraps around Horseshoe Bend on March 30, 2015 in Page, Arizona. (Photo by ...

Eliza Pace

Body found in Colorado River

A body was found by rafters in the Colorado River Thursday.

20 hours ago

FILE...

Larry D. Curtis

Frozen fruit recalled from Target, Walmart, Whole Foods in Utah with possible Listeria contamination

Multiple brands of frozen fruit in multiple stores has been recalled due to the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Primary Children’s Hospital hosts Prom for teens receiving cancer treatments

Teens going through cancer treatments aren't always well enough to attend their high school prom, so Primary Children's Hospital brought the prom to them. 

20 hours ago

The scene of the accident on 212 E 8375 S in Sandy, Utah....

Michael Houck

Woman accidentally drives into Sandy living room window, no injuries

A woman was hospitalized after crashing into a family's living room window Thursday afternoon. 

20 hours ago

Salt Lake City police on the scene of a shooting near 900 South Montgomery Street. (Salt Lake City ...

Michael Houck

Police: One person hurt in shooting near Montgomery Street, suspect outstanding

One person was hurt in a shooting near 900 South Montgomery Street, Salt Lake City police say.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Law enforcement promises to aggressively hold road-rage drivers accountable