The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Crews still removing snow covering bike trails ahead of summer season

Jun 22, 2023, 10:42 PM | Updated: 10:50 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY, Utah — Summer is in full swing, but Deer Valley Resort crews are still digging out of the snow covering some mountain bike trails.

Deer Valley Resort’s summer season starts Friday, June 23. All three summer chairlifts, lower Bald Eagle Mountain trails and most of the trails on Bald Mountain will open then. The resort plans to open more trails as the snow melts and conditions for riding improve.

Deer Valley Mountain Biking manager Chris Erkkila said his team is still dealing with leftovers from winter. Team members were busy hand shoveling snow at the beginning of the Holy Roller and Tidal Wave trails at the top of Bald Mountain Thursday.

“There’s the memories that come back from the wintertime of how good the winter was,” he said. “Then you start to grasp the fact that some of this snow is on our bike trails and we’ve got to dig it out, and that’s going to take some time! It’s going to take a lot of effort.”

He said they encountered some spots with 20 or more feet of snow.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen snow depth that deep in these spots,” Erkkila said.

Snow removal teams started the process with machinery.

“We try to dig down with the machines just to leave a foot or so of that bottom layer of ice and snow, and then we dig out the rest of that by hand,” Erkkila said. “The machines will start to sink in that snow and mud concoction…and they’ll just destroy the trail. Too much weight and too big of a machine on soft dirt like that.”

Crews used shovels and their arms to remove the packed-in snow, then they’ll test them to make sure they’re ready for riding.

“There’s always a lot of what we call blowdown, which is trees that have fallen onto the trails all year long,” Erkkila said. “This year with so much snow weight, we’ve seen a lot of trees that are just bowed over.”

He said he expects the snow removal team will be dealing with snowmelt for another week or so.

“They’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re going to be dealing with snow for a little bit longer,” Erkkila said.

Guests can check trail openings and conditions here. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

concrete curbs in an improved intersection...

Katija Stjepovic

Salt Lake City upgrades safety at school crossings, intersections

Construction season is in full swing and there are a lot of upgrades underway to make roads and school crossings safer.

1 day ago

FILE photo...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Provo couple fights 2 years for tax refund after a preparer error sends it to stranger

Nicole and Scott King had big plans for their refund from their 2021 federal tax return: more family time but in Hawaii. Alas, two years after filing for their nearly $3,000 return, they still don't have their money.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL_AlexCabreroLike us on Facebook...

Alex Cabrero

Dog’s saved after found with extreme injuries; dog is up for adoption

A dog rescued after a possible porcupine attack has persevered against all odds. Now it needs a new family.

1 day ago

wreckage of a car...

Shara Park

Law enforcement promises to aggressively hold road-rage drivers accountable

Utah’s top law enforcement officer is warning drivers that investigators will exhaust all options to pursue charges against drivers involved in aggressive driving and road rage.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

What to watch out for when protecting homes from wildfire dangers

Sometimes you have to tear things down to build a better, stronger defense. That's what's happening right now in the Ogden Valley.

1 day ago

FILE: The Colorado River wraps around Horseshoe Bend on March 30, 2015 in Page, Arizona. (Photo by ...

Eliza Pace

Body found in Colorado River

A body was found by rafters in the Colorado River Thursday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Crews still removing snow covering bike trails ahead of summer season