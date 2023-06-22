Utah Jazz Draft Ohio State Forward Brice Sensabaugh With 28th Pick

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz selected Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh with the 28th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

The Jazz used their final first-round pick on the forward from Ohio State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah also picked at 9th and 16th.

With the 9th pick, the Jazz drafted Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Draft Central Florida Forward Taylor Hendricks With Ninth Pick

At 16, Utah picked up Baylor guard Keyonte George.

Prior to this year’s draft, the Jazz’s last first-round pick was Santi Aldama in 2021. Utah traded that pick to Memphis before the selection.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Draft Baylor Guard Keyonte George With 16th Pick

The last first-round pick to stay in Utah was Udoka Azubuike who was drafted with the 27th pick in 2020.

About Ohio State Forward Brice Sensabaugh

One of the best pure scorers in all of college basketball, Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes in scoring by a significant margin, despite coming off the bench in 12 of his 33 appearances.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a powerful 235 lbs frame, the freshman has a build that should be able to withstand the rigors of the NBA game.

Sensabaugh knocked down two or more threes in 21 of 33 games in college, including 11 games with three or more, proving to be one of the deadlier shooters projected in the first round of the draft.

I’ve been increasingly appreciating the ability to not just get to your spots as a scorer, but create shot windows within “failed” drives like this. Seems minor, but essential for players like Sensabaugh where the touch can do the rest of the work, even off dirty footwork pic.twitter.com/vkwjMkasuA — Matt Powers (@DraftPow) April 5, 2023

The Ohio State guard has a tight handle to get to his preferred spots on the floor where his timing and release allow him to get his shot off against any defender.

Sensabaugh is also solid rebounder for a guard, grabbing 5.4 per game, showing a nose for the ball as it comes off the rim.

Though his assist numbers were low, a lack of talent around him likely hurt his totals. Ohio State was better off allowing Sensabaugh to shoot the ball rather than winding up in the hands of one of his teammates.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Utah Jazz draft Brice Sensabaugh? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.