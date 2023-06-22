The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz First-Round Pick Brice Sensabaugh Looking Forward To NBA Transition

Jun 22, 2023, 10:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz used their third and final first-round selection on Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh.

Sensabaugh called into the KSL Sports Live Draft Show to talk about his college experience and what he can bring to a young Jazz team.

Sensabaugh started off by saying that he’s very grateful for the opportunity and looks forward to putting in work in Salt Lake City.

“I’m excited to get to work in Utah,” Sensabaugh said. “Young team, young coach, and a lot of opportunity. This is my dream.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Ohio State Buckeyes went 16-19 last season. Despite the struggles, Sensabaugh feels that he learned a lot from his time in college.

“Our season was a little bit underwhelming,” Sensabaugh said. “We were super close despite going through a tough season. It prepared me a lot to stay locked in and stay focused. I learned a lot for sure, I was a sponge. I think it was big for me, especially from a maturity standpoint.”

Sensabaugh is confident that he can bring a lot to the Jazz, both on and off the court.

“My attitude and the charisma I bring,” Sensabaugh said. “I love to spread a positive light. Just lifting guys up and making sure everybody is on the same page. As far as my game goes, I like to play fast and push the ball but most importantly play the right way. I’m excited to make this transition.”

Both Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks come from Florida. They played on the same AAU team and competed in state championships.

“I played AAU with Taylor before,” Sensabaugh said. “We’ve known each other for a long time. We’ve texted a lot throughout this pre-draft process. We’re both living out our dreams right now, so to be on the same team as him is kind of crazy.”

About Ohio State Forward Brice Sensabaugh

One of the best pure scorers in all of college basketball, Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes in scoring by a significant margin, despite coming off the bench in 12 of his 33 appearances.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a powerful 235 lbs frame, the freshman has a build that should be able to withstand the rigors of the NBA game.

Sensabaugh knocked down two or more threes in 21 of 33 games in college, including 11 games with three or more, proving to be one of the deadlier shooters projected in the first round of the draft.

The Ohio State guard has a tight handle to get to his preferred spots on the floor where his timing and release allow him to get his shot off against any defender.

Sensabaugh is also solid rebounder for a guard, grabbing 5.4 per game, showing a nose for the ball as it comes off the rim.

Though his assist numbers were low, a lack of talent around him likely hurt his totals. Ohio State was better off allowing Sensabaugh to shoot the ball rather than winding up in the hands of one of his teammates.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Utah Jazz draft Brice Sensabaugh? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Sign Michigan State Forward Joey Hauser To Two-Way Deal

The Utah Jazz have signed former Michigan State forward Joey Hauser to a two-way contract after going unpicked in the 2023 NBA Draft.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 16 Pick Keyonte George Has High Praise For Other Jazz First-Round Picks

No. 16 overall pick Keyonte George called into the KSL Sports Live Draft Show to give some initial reactions on his selection.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Ohio State Forward Brice Sensabaugh With 28th Pick

The Utah Jazz selected Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh with the 28th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Baylor Guard Keyonte George With 16th Pick

The Utah Jazz selected Baylor guard Keyonte George with the 16th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Central Florida Forward Taylor Hendricks With Ninth Pick

The Utah Jazz selected Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks with the 9th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Victor Wembanyama Selected By Spurs With First Pick In 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, headed to San Antonio with expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Jazz First-Round Pick Brice Sensabaugh Looking Forward To NBA Transition