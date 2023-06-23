The latest on Utah wildfires
Jazz Sign Michigan State Forward Joey Hauser To Two-Way Deal

Jun 23, 2023, 12:04 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have signed former Michigan State forward Joey Hauser to a two-way contract.

The Jazz signed Hauser shortly after the Spartans standout went unpicked in the 2023 NBA Draft.

“Joey Hauser has agreed to a two-way deal with the @utahjazz,” Hauser’s representatives at  Glushon Sports Management tweeted.

Joey Hauser Signs With Jazz After MSU Career

Standing 6-foot-9, Hauser began his career at Marquette before transferring to Michigan State after his freshman season.

The forward averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his final season with the Spartans and was considered one of the best shooters available in the draft class.

Hauser knocked down an eye-opening 46 percent of his 4.9 three-point attempts per game while shooting a stellar 87 percent from the free-throw line.

During his four-year college career, Hauser appeared in 131 games including 110 starts.

Hauser was a top 60 recruit coming out of high school before committing to play for Marquette.

The Wisconsin native was named to the Big East All-Freshman team before transferring to play for the Spartans in 2019.

NBA Two-Way Contracts

Last year the Jazz had two two-way players under contract throughout the entire season in Micah Potter and Johnny Juzang. The team has not announced if it plans to bring either player back to the roster next season.

Teams can carry two two-way players who can split time between the G League and the regular NBA roster earning half of the league’s minimum salary.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

