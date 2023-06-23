NATIONAL NEWS
Ohio father accused of killing his 3 young sons indicted on murder charges
Jun 23, 2023, 7:24 AM
(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Jun 23, 2023, 7:24 AM
(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Tony- and Grammy Award-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick, who with composer Jerry Bock made up the premier musical-theater songwriting duos of the 1950s and 1960s with shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Fiorello!” and “The Apple Tree,” has died. He was 99.
10 hours ago
Authorities have turned their focus to determining why a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as tributes poured in for the five aboard who were killed.
10 hours ago
Multiple brands of frozen fruit in multiple stores has been recalled due to the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
1 day ago
An adult entertainment group and others in the industry are challenging Louisiana laws requiring sexually explicit websites to verify the age of viewers.
1 day ago
James Cameron has himself made 33 dives to the Titanic wreckage and offered some thoughts on the tragic submersible's fate.
1 day ago
Eager to impeach President Joe Biden, hard-right House Republicans forced a vote Thursday that sent the matter to congressional committees in a clear demonstration of the challenge that Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling the majority party.
1 day ago
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.
Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.
Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.