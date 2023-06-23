Three Things To Know About BYU Football Opponent Kansas

SALT LAKE CITY – For the first time since 1992, BYU and Kansas will square off this fall. It will be the first regular season meeting between the two programs.

The only time these two programs have met previously was on Christmas Day of ’92 in the Aloha Bowl. Kansas won that game as BYU trotted out Tom Young as the starting QB.

Not only will this matchup be historic, as it is the first meeting in the regular season, but it will also mark BYU’s first conference game as a member of the Big 12.

Both teams will have the potential to light up the scoreboard. It should be an entertaining game in Lawrence.

BYU at Kansas

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBA

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Kansas football is trending up

After years of suffering as the laughingstock of the Big 12 Conference and college football at large, Kansas is currently on an upswing. Last season, the Jayhawks finished with a 6-7 record. But they jumped out to a 5-0 start, earning a national ranking and hosting College Gameday.

They found a way to get that sixth victory in the regular season, earning them a spot in the Liberty Bowl against Arkansas.

Head coach Lance Leipold is the catalyst behind the rise in Jayhawks football. He signed a contract extension that keeps him in Lawrence through the 2029 season.

With the 12-team Playoff in the future and anyone’s guess as to who will be the top teams in the new Big 12, if Kansas football continues to climb it could be a really good thing for the conference.

Best QB and RB in the Big 12?

The best quarterback and the best running back might reside in Kansas. It’s a big reason why many believe last year’s postseason bid isn’t a one-year fluke for the Jayhawks.

At quarterback, Jalon Daniels leads the way once again. Last season, midway through the season he suffered a shoulder injury but ended up returning at the end of the year. He was limited in spring practices but continues to shine as the face of the program for the Jayhawks.

Then at running back Kansas returns Devin Neal, who has been earning preseason first-team Big 12 from various publications heading into the year. He rushed for 1,090 yards last season.

Secondary leads the way for a defense that struggled last year

Kansas was 124th nationally in points per game allowed at 35.6 to opponents. They will look to improve that number this season, led by a talented secondary that includes Cobee Bryant at cornerback and Kenny Logan at safety.

Logan decided to take advantage of his COVID season and return to Lawrence for one more year.

The big question for Kansas on defense will be in the trenches because the secondary and even the linebackers should be stout.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

