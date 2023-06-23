Tabernacle Choir cancels rehearsal and live taping due to illnesses

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has canceled a rehearsal and live taping this Sunday – something that hasn’t happened since the pandemic.

Instead, the choir this Sunday will air an episode it taped on its trip to Mexico.

The cancellation comes a week after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints choir kicked off its world tour in Mexico.

A spokeswoman for the church said a couple of members caught COVID-19 on their trip to Mexico. They were isolated and treated, but since arriving back in Utah more choir members tested positive.

Other members also have travel-related gastrointestinal illnesses.

A church spokeswoman said canceling the rehearsal and taping will give choir members time to recover and will prevent the further spread of illnesses.