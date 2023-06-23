Utah group hosting Pacific Island women pop-up shop this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Businesses owned by Pacific Island women will be showcased at a pop-up shop this weekend. Organizers tell KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua the free event is more than just boosting sales – it’s also about inspiring others to pursue their dream.

La Wolfgramm runs a successful meat plant and catering company, but getting started wasn’t easy. That’s why she’s helping other Pacific Island women launch their own businesses. Wolfgramm leads the Women’s Executive Group, which is organizing a pop-up shop in South Jordan on Saturday.

“It’s scary. To think that from home business to a brick and mortar that’s a huge step,” Wolfgramm said. “So, creating this pop-up market would kind of create like a middleman to where ‘OK, is this something that I really want to do?’”

There will be dozens of vendors showcasing traditional food and beverages, handmade jewelry, apparel, catering and cleaning services, insurance companies and beauty salons.

“I think it’s a good mix to showcase that we’re not only about that food and music and entertainment that we do a whole lot of other things as well.”

There’s space for their creativity. Sixteen percent of businesses in Utah owned are by women, and that number is even lower for women of color. The challenges are funding and resources.

“That’s the other part of the mission of the chamber of commerce, is to train, is to find those readily available resources, so that we’re not always having to dig deeper into their pockets,” Wolfgramm said.

The pop-up market will be held at the Embassy Suites in South Jordan 10333 S. Jordan Gateway on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.