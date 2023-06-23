The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NBA Announces Jazz Vegas Summer League Schedule

Jun 23, 2023, 1:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA released the schedule for the 2k24 Las Vegas Summer League, including dates and times for the Utah Jazz.

The Vegas Summer League runs from July 7-17, with the 16-17 featuring the league semifinals and championship game.

All 30 NBA teams will play four games scheduled in Las Vegas between July 7-14.

When Do Jazz Play In Las Vegas Summer League?

The Jazz will face four Western Conference foes before beginning tournament play, with all four games being broadcast on national television.

July 8: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 8 pm MST ESPN2

July 10: Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 8 pm MST ESPNU

July 12: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets – 7:30 pm MST NBATV

July 14: Utah Jazz @ Phoenix Suns – 9 pm MST ESPN2

Salt Lake City Summer League Schedule

Earlier this month, the Jazz announced the dates for the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Salt Lake City Summer League will be returning for the eighth consecutive year at the Delta Center between July 3-6.

The Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will all be competing in the showcase.

July 3: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jule 3: 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

July 5: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jule 5: 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

July 6: 5 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers

July 6: 7 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

The showcase will be the first time that fans can watch basketball in the Delta Center following the rebrand.

Jazz first-round picks Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh could all make their debut in the Salt Lake City Summer League, while Thunder first-round pick Cason Wallace, and Grizzlies second-round pick GG Jackson could also suit up in Utah.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

After Draft, Who Is On Jazz Roster?

It's already been a busy summer for the Utah Jazz, who added three rookie first-round draft picks to the roster before hitting free agency. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Shares When Bryson Barnes Got His Number Called Against WSU

Remember last season when backup quarterback Bryson Barnes unexpectedly started for Utah football against WSU?

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Returns Home Against Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake returns to Sandy, Utah, this weekend against Minnesota United as the hosts hope to pick up their third consecutive victory.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #49 Weber State’s Abraham Williams (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #49 is Weber State's Abraham Williams (CB). Throughout the summer...

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Things To Know About BYU Football Opponent Kansas

For the first time since 1992, BYU and Kansas will square off this fall. It will be the first regular season meeting between the two programs.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Hires New Chief Financial Officer After Overpayment Debacle In January

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff announced the hiring of a new chief financial officer Thursday evening.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

NBA Announces Jazz Vegas Summer League Schedule