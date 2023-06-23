NBA Announces Jazz Vegas Summer League Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA released the schedule for the 2k24 Las Vegas Summer League, including dates and times for the Utah Jazz.

The Vegas Summer League runs from July 7-17, with the 16-17 featuring the league semifinals and championship game.

All 30 NBA teams will play four games scheduled in Las Vegas between July 7-14.

11 Days. 76 Games. All 30 NBA Teams. The NBA 2K24 Summer League schedule has been released! Schedule: https://t.co/vs4DTiAK9t More: https://t.co/vsMgABdBrg#NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/uzk2IlLMdx — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) June 23, 2023

When Do Jazz Play In Las Vegas Summer League?

The Jazz will face four Western Conference foes before beginning tournament play, with all four games being broadcast on national television.

July 8: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 8 pm MST ESPN2

July 10: Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 8 pm MST ESPNU

July 12: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets – 7:30 pm MST NBATV

July 14: Utah Jazz @ Phoenix Suns – 9 pm MST ESPN2

Salt Lake City Summer League Schedule

Earlier this month, the Jazz announced the dates for the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Salt Lake City Summer League will be returning for the eighth consecutive year at the Delta Center between July 3-6.

The Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will all be competing in the showcase.

July 3: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jule 3: 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

July 5: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jule 5: 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

July 6: 5 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers

July 6: 7 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

The showcase will be the first time that fans can watch basketball in the Delta Center following the rebrand.

Jazz first-round picks Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh could all make their debut in the Salt Lake City Summer League, while Thunder first-round pick Cason Wallace, and Grizzlies second-round pick GG Jackson could also suit up in Utah.

The Salt Lake City Summer League could feature Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh from the @utahjazz. Cason Wallace and Keyontae Johnson from the @okcthunder. And GG Jackson, and Tarik Biberovic from the @memgrizz. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 23, 2023

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops