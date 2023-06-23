The latest on Utah wildfires
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #49 is Weber State’s Abraham Williams (CB).

Weber State’s Abraham Williams

Williams is a junior cornerback from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Williams signed with WSU in February 2020. He was a part of the Wildcat team that won its fourth straight Big Sky title as a redshirt.

In his 2021 freshman season, Williams played in three games and recorded three tackles and one pass breakup.

In 2022, Williams earned consensus All-American honors for the Wildcats as a kick returner, was named an All-American by six different outlets, and earned first-team All-Big Sky honors.

Williams led the nation in kickoff returns with 24 returns for 898 yards (37.4 yards per return), was the only player in all divisions of NCAA football to have more than two kickoff return touchdowns, and earned Big Sky Player of the Week twice.

For the Wildcat’s defense, Williams posted six tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

60 in 60: #49 Weber State’s Abraham Williams (Cornerback)