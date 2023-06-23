The latest on Utah wildfires
Baby shark bath toy recalled for impalement, lacerations and puncture wounds to kids

Jun 23, 2023, 3:47 PM | Updated: 4:01 pm

A recall has been issued for plastic bath toy sharks that have injured at least a dozen children....

A recall has been issued for plastic bath toy sharks that have injured at least a dozen children.

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

A baby shark bath toy has been recalled after at least a dozen children were injured by impalement, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital and face areas.

The recall is for approximately 7.5 million Robo Alive Junior Baby Sharks Sing and Swim Bath Toys and the mini baby shark version, also a bath toy. The hazard is when children, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, can fall or sit on the hard plastic top fin of the shark with the risk of punctures or cuts, according to the U.S. CPSC.

A full refund will be offered for the full-size bath toys that sing and swim when placed in water, available in yellow, pink and blue. The mini-sized bath toys do not sing in the water.

Bath toy sharks have injured at least a dozen children and have been recalled.

Consumers can contact manufacturer Zuru toll-free at 833-820-0839 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Time Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark or www.Zurutoys.com and click on  “Recalls”  at the top of the page for more information.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said:

Zuru is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention. There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys.

According to the agency, the toys were sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross, and Walgreens stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com, www.target.com, www.amazon.com and other websites. The full-size Baby Shark bath toys were sold from May 2019 through March 2023 for between $13 and $15. The Mini Baby Shark bath toys were sold individually and in multi-unit packs from July 2020 through June 2023 for between $6 and $20.

The toys were made in China and imported through Zuru, an LLC in El Segundo, California.

