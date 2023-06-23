The latest on Utah wildfires
Smoke detectors likely saved West Valley family, firefighters say

Jun 23, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

A family safely evacuated from their burning home in West Valley City early Friday. (KSL TV)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A family was safely evacuated from their home after a fire caused significant damage Friday morning.

West Valley Fire Battalion Chief Nick Dodge said crews were sent to a home at 6116 Terrace Ridge Drive around 2:30 a.m.

He said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. One of the occupants was still in the basement when firefighters arrived, but crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and rescue the person without injury.

Dodge said there was significant damage to the home, with an estimated cost of $100,000.

“Just a reminder to everybody: The smoke detectors did wake the occupants up (and) saved their lives,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

 

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Smoke detectors likely saved West Valley family, firefighters say