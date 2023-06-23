Real Salt Lake Returns Home Against Minnesota United

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake returns to Sandy, Utah, this weekend against Minnesota United as the hosts hope to pick up their third consecutive victory within the last week.

Impressive Road Form Continues

Real Salt Lake has begun moving up the Western Conference standings as of late. Despite a slow start to the season due to a growing injury list and misfortune, Real Salt Lake has begun its quest to host a playoff game in 2023.

Currently, Real Salt Lake finds itself occupying the seventh seed in the Western Conference, however, it was not long ago that the club found itself on the outside of the playoff bubble and looking in. Remarkably, despite struggling early in the season, RSL still only finds itself six points off the conference leaders LAFC on 26 points.

Following the 3-1 midweek victory on the road against St. Louis SC, Real Salt Lake now boasts the best road record in the entire league. RSL has secured five road victories and has totaled a combined 17 points secured on the road in 2023. No other MLS side has managed to pick up five road victories to date.

However, it is a different story at home. What was once a fortress for Real Salt Lake, America First Field has quickly proven to be a troubling venue for the side to play at. Real Salt Lake has only managed two wins at home through nine home games. They have also managed to lose on four occasions while succumbing to three draws.

Their last home victory came against San Jose on April 22nd when they defeated the Earthquakes 3-1. Their only victory came in the same month, on April 8, against Charlotte in another 3-1 victory.

Despite the stretch of poor home results for RSL, the club enters this weekends fixture in wonderful form and is looking to pick up three points for the third time this week. Last Saturday they defeated Wayne Rooney and D.C. United 2-1 on the East Coast before upsetting the then top placed St. Louis SC on the road on Wednesday evening 3-1.

Real Salt Lake Injury Concerns

Real Salt Lake does have injury concerns entering the fixture. Jefferson Savarino and Andres Gomez, who are battling a foot and ankle injury respectively, are listed as questionable this weekend. While Marcelo Silva is expected to be available after dealing with a groin injury. Rubio Rubin is still away on International duty with Guatamala and remains unavailable.

Diego Luna has starred recently, aiding the loss of both Savarino and Gomez. Luna has been occupying the left midfield position and has been prolific cutting into central positions and utilizing his remarkable passing ability to create goal scoring opportunities for his teammates. On Wednesday evening, Luna became the youngest player in club history to record a goal and at least one assist – he finished with two – in a MLS game.

Furthermore, captain Damir Kreilach has been getting back on the scorers sheet. On Wednesday he concluded with two goals and played an integral role in picking up all three road points. Kreilach is still not back to the form that warranted his 2021 MLS All-Star appearance, and he may never get back to that form given his age and the extent of the back injury last year, but he remains a constant threat for opposing backlines with his unique ability to pop up and finish goal scoring opportunities.

Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at America First Field. It will be broadcast via Apple TV but can be heard via The RSL Radio Network on The KSL Sports Zone with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.