The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Returns Home Against Minnesota United

Jun 23, 2023, 3:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake returns to Sandy, Utah, this weekend against Minnesota United as the hosts hope to pick up their third consecutive victory within the last week.

Impressive Road Form Continues

Real Salt Lake has begun moving up the Western Conference standings as of late. Despite a slow start to the season due to a growing injury list and misfortune, Real Salt Lake has begun its quest to host a playoff game in 2023.

Currently, Real Salt Lake finds itself occupying the seventh seed in the Western Conference, however, it was not long ago that the club found itself on the outside of the playoff bubble and looking in. Remarkably, despite struggling early in the season, RSL still only finds itself six points off the conference leaders LAFC on 26 points.

Following the 3-1 midweek victory on the road against St. Louis SC, Real Salt Lake now boasts the best road record in the entire league. RSL has secured five road victories and has totaled a combined 17 points secured on the road in 2023. No other MLS side has managed to pick up five road victories to date.

However, it is a different story at home. What was once a fortress for Real Salt Lake, America First Field has quickly proven to be a troubling venue for the side to play at. Real Salt Lake has only managed two wins at home through nine home games. They have also managed to lose on four occasions while succumbing to three draws.

Their last home victory came against San Jose on April 22nd when they defeated the Earthquakes 3-1. Their only victory came in the same month, on April 8, against Charlotte in another 3-1 victory.

Despite the stretch of poor home results for RSL, the club enters this weekends fixture in wonderful form and is looking to pick up three points for the third time this week. Last Saturday they defeated Wayne Rooney and D.C. United 2-1 on the East Coast before upsetting the then top placed St. Louis SC on the road on Wednesday evening 3-1.

Real Salt Lake Injury Concerns

Real Salt Lake does have injury concerns entering the fixture. Jefferson Savarino and Andres Gomez, who are battling a foot and ankle injury respectively, are listed as questionable this weekend. While Marcelo Silva is expected to be available after dealing with a groin injury. Rubio Rubin is still away on International duty with Guatamala and remains unavailable.

RELATED STORIES

Diego Luna has starred recently, aiding the loss of both Savarino and Gomez. Luna has been occupying the left midfield position and has been prolific cutting into central positions and utilizing his remarkable passing ability to create goal scoring opportunities for his teammates. On Wednesday evening, Luna became the youngest player in club history to record a goal and at least one assist – he finished with two – in a MLS game.

Furthermore, captain Damir Kreilach has been getting back on the scorers sheet. On Wednesday he concluded with two goals and played an integral role in picking up all three road points. Kreilach is still not back to the form that warranted his 2021 MLS All-Star appearance, and he may never get back to that form given his age and the extent of the back injury last year, but he remains a constant threat for opposing backlines with his unique ability to pop up and finish goal scoring opportunities.

Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at America First Field. It will be broadcast via Apple TV but can be heard via The RSL Radio Network on The KSL Sports Zone with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

After Draft, Who Is On Jazz Roster?

It's already been a busy summer for the Utah Jazz, who added three rookie first-round draft picks to the roster before hitting free agency. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Shares When Bryson Barnes Got His Number Called Against WSU

Remember last season when backup quarterback Bryson Barnes unexpectedly started for Utah football against WSU?

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #49 Weber State’s Abraham Williams (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #49 is Weber State's Abraham Williams (CB). Throughout the summer...

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Announces Jazz Vegas Summer League Schedule

The NBA released the schedule for the 2k24 Las Vegas Summer League including dates and times for the Utah Jazz. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Things To Know About BYU Football Opponent Kansas

For the first time since 1992, BYU and Kansas will square off this fall. It will be the first regular season meeting between the two programs.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Hires New Chief Financial Officer After Overpayment Debacle In January

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff announced the hiring of a new chief financial officer Thursday evening.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Real Salt Lake Returns Home Against Minnesota United