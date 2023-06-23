The latest on Utah wildfires
After Draft, Who Is On Jazz Roster?

Jun 23, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s already been a busy summer for the Utah Jazz, who added three rookie first-round draft picks to the roster before hitting free agency.

NBA teams can carry a maximum of 15 players and two two-way players entering opening night, giving the Jazz ample time to fill out their roster.

Before free agency begins on July 1, let’s look at the current Jazz roster after the NBA Draft.

Who Is On The Utah Jazz Roster?

Backcourt

Sexton: Sexton returns for his second season with the Jazz after being acquired in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade during the summer of 2022.

The speedy guard was primarily a bench player for the Jazz last season, but could move into the starting lineup depending on the free agency plans of Jordan Clarkson.

Ochai Agbaji: Agbaji moved into the Jazz rotation in early January and showed enough growth to factor into the team’s plans in 2023-24.

The second-year guard is a promising 3-and-D prospect whose floor spacing and defensive effort could eventually earn him a spot in the starting lineup.

Keyonte George: George was selected by the Jazz with the 16th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and ranked highly on the team’s big board.

The rookie will have to fight for minutes in a potentially loaded Jazz backcourt.

Kris Dunn: Dunn made a major impact on the Jazz over the final 22 games of the season, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.

The veteran’s experience, poise, and strong all-around game could make him the favorite to start at point guard for the Jazz in 2023-24.

Talen Horton-Tucker: Horton-Tucker had several strong outings late in the season after the Jazz moved Mike Conley at the trade deadline.

The big-bodied guard has a player option for the 2023-24 season and must decide on his future by June 29.

Jordan Clarkson: Clarkson had the most productive season of his career as a full-time starter for the Jazz last year.

The former Sixth Man of the Year is likely to opt out of the final year of his contract and hit free agency on July 1.

Wings

Lauri Markkanen: Markkanen is coming off the best year of his career, earning his first All-Star nod and Most Improved Player honors.

The Finnish forward is the current face of the Jazz franchise and will figure prominently in the team’s future plans.

Simone Fontecchio: Fontecchio enters the second year of his two-year deal with the Jazz after making his NBA debut last season.

The Italian sharpshooter showed significant improvement throughout the season and will battle for minutes at the end of the rotation during training camp.

Brice Sensabaugh: Sensabaugh was the 28th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Jazz after a strong freshman season at Ohio State.

Due to his shooting potential and powerful frame, Sensabaugh could challenge Fonteccho for reserve minutes on the wing as a rookie.

Frontcourt

Walker Kessler: Kessler returns for his second season after a stellar rookie campaign that saw the center earn All-Rookie First-Team honors.

The shot-blocking dynamo figures to be a cornerstone of the Jazz franchise for the foreseeable future.

Damian Jones: Jones returns to the Jazz after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The center picked up his one-year player option for the Jazz in mid-June, opting to avoid free agency.

Taylor Hendricks: Hendricks was the ninth pick by the Jazz in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Central Florida product will compete immediately for minutes in the Jazz frontcourt as a defender and floor spacer.

Kelly Olynyk: Olynyk has a strong first season with the Jazz starting in all of his 68 appearances last year.

The Jazz must decide whether to guarantee Olynyk’s $15,000,000 contract by June 28.

Rudy Gay: Gay has a $6.5 million player option that he will very likely pick up before the June 28 deadline.

The veteran forward played sparingly for the Jazz in a reserve role over the last two seasons.

Two Way

Joey Hauser: Hauser signed a two-way deal with the Jazz after going unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The rookie forward was a standout shooter at Michigan State.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

