Some Utahns can save hundreds of dollars on e-bikes with vouchers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Clean Air Partnership and Magnum Bikes are offering e-bike vouchers for Salt Lake County residents.

Only 1,000 vouchers are available. They’re on a first-come, first-served basis and they are expected to go quickly.

The program is set up in tiers:

Standard vouchers provide up to $600 for certain Magnum commuter e-bikes, and up to $1,200 for cargo e-bikes.

Income-qualified residents can get $800 for commuter e-bikes and $1,400 for cargo.

You can get more information on the vouchers and how to apply here.