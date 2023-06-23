The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Some Utahns can save hundreds of dollars on e-bikes with vouchers

Jun 23, 2023, 5:06 PM

E-bike...

Magnum and UCAIR have launched a voucher program to ower the cost of e-bikes for 1,000 Salt Lake County residents. (UCAIR)

(UCAIR)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Clean Air Partnership and Magnum Bikes are offering e-bike vouchers for Salt Lake County residents.

Only 1,000 vouchers are available. They’re on a first-come, first-served basis and they are expected to go quickly.

The program is set up in tiers:

  • Standard vouchers provide up to $600 for certain Magnum commuter e-bikes, and up to $1,200 for cargo e-bikes.
  • Income-qualified residents can get $800 for commuter e-bikes and $1,400 for cargo.

You can get more information on the vouchers and how to apply here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Rep. Chris Stewart speaks...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Candidates to replace Stewart to be whittled down at GOP convention Saturday

Only one Republican candidate can win the delegate vote in the party's special convention Saturday, but that doesn't mean the race to be the party's nominee to replace Rep. Chris Stewart is over.

17 hours ago

West Valley City house fire...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Smoke detectors likely saved West Valley family, firefighters say

A family was safely evacuated from their home after a fire caused significant damage Friday morning.

17 hours ago

A skier is in the air at a ski jump from the 2002 Winter Games in Park City, Utah....

Karah Brackin

Park City celebrates Olympic Day with string of events

Park City celebrated Olympic and Paralympic Day at the Utah Olympic Park on Friday.

17 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah group hosting Pacific Island women pop-up shop this weekend

Organizers tell KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua the free event is more than just boosting sales – it’s also about inspiring others to pursue their dream.

17 hours ago

FILE: The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)...

Lindsay Aerts, KSL NewRadio

Tabernacle Choir cancels rehearsal and live taping due to illnesses

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has canceled a rehearsal and live taping this Sunday due to illness.

17 hours ago

concrete curbs in an improved intersection...

Katija Stjepovic

Salt Lake City upgrades safety at school crossings, intersections

Construction season is in full swing and there are a lot of upgrades underway to make roads and school crossings safer.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Some Utahns can save hundreds of dollars on e-bikes with vouchers