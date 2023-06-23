The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Bodycam footage released in fatal Ogden shootout

Jun 23, 2023, 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:31 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah —  Officer body camera footage was released Friday in a deadly Ogden shootout that occurred on June 6.

Just after 3:30 in the afternoon, Weber County dispatch received calls to 911 stating that a man, identified as 36-year-old Brian Simonton, was violating a protective order and was possibly armed with a gun.

Ogden police officer shot and hospitalized, suspect shot and killed

That video can be found here.

When the first officer arrived, he found Simonton wandering the parking lot with a weapon in his hand. That officer immediately called for back-up, and ordered Simonton to drop the weapon 17 times before shots were first fired — those orders were given over the span of 3 minutes.

“Step it up, he just pulled a weapon. All units – he’s got a gun in his right hand.”

“He’s coming at me with an 88 in his right hand. Drop the weapon now!”

Just before shots rang out, two additional officers showed up on the scene. Simonton then runs behind another building – the first officer follows,  but when the officer rounds the corner Simonton shot him in the arm.

“Ugh, I’ve been hit! I’m hit!” 

On the other side of the building, the other two officers find the suspect and one engages in an active shootout with him.

At some point, Simonton was hit but still refused to drop the gun. Then several other officers arrive on the scene as backup and a final barrage of bullets is fired.

Simonson died on the scene and officers recovered this .45-caliber revolver next to the body, along with five empty shell casings. Police said he had been convicted of multiple domestic violence incidents and had two active protective orders against him.

‘Not an experience I want to be in again;’ Police shootout sends bullets into Ogden apartments

The officer who was shot in the arm was rushed to the hospital and was released the next day to a welcome from the community. An investigation remains open into all of the events of the shootout.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Bridal Veil Falls...

Ladd Egan

Bridal Veil Falls to stay closed for at least another month

With the weather heating up there are renewed calls for people to stay away from Bridal Veil Falls and the large debris field from this winter’s avalanche.

19 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

How to help restore campgrounds and trails after damage from record-breaking snow

After heavy damages from record-breaking snowpack, here are ways Utahns can give back and help campgrounds and trails reopen.

19 hours ago

E-bike...

Cary Schwanitz

Some Utahns can save hundreds of dollars on e-bikes with vouchers

The Utah Clean Air Partnership and Magnum Bikes are offering e-bike vouchers for Salt Lake County residents.

19 hours ago

Rep. Chris Stewart speaks...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Candidates to replace Stewart to be whittled down at GOP convention Saturday

Only one Republican candidate can win the delegate vote in the party's special convention Saturday, but that doesn't mean the race to be the party's nominee to replace Rep. Chris Stewart is over.

19 hours ago

West Valley City house fire...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Smoke detectors likely saved West Valley family, firefighters say

A family was safely evacuated from their home after a fire caused significant damage Friday morning.

19 hours ago

A skier is in the air at a ski jump from the 2002 Winter Games in Park City, Utah....

Karah Brackin

Park City celebrates Olympic Day with string of events

Park City celebrated Olympic and Paralympic Day at the Utah Olympic Park on Friday.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Bodycam footage released in fatal Ogden shootout