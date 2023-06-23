Bodycam footage released in fatal Ogden shootout

OGDEN, Utah — Officer body camera footage was released Friday in a deadly Ogden shootout that occurred on June 6.

Just after 3:30 in the afternoon, Weber County dispatch received calls to 911 stating that a man, identified as 36-year-old Brian Simonton, was violating a protective order and was possibly armed with a gun.

That video can be found here.

When the first officer arrived, he found Simonton wandering the parking lot with a weapon in his hand. That officer immediately called for back-up, and ordered Simonton to drop the weapon 17 times before shots were first fired — those orders were given over the span of 3 minutes.

“Step it up, he just pulled a weapon. All units – he’s got a gun in his right hand.”

“He’s coming at me with an 88 in his right hand. Drop the weapon now!”

Just before shots rang out, two additional officers showed up on the scene. Simonton then runs behind another building – the first officer follows, but when the officer rounds the corner Simonton shot him in the arm.

“Ugh, I’ve been hit! I’m hit!”

On the other side of the building, the other two officers find the suspect and one engages in an active shootout with him.

At some point, Simonton was hit but still refused to drop the gun. Then several other officers arrive on the scene as backup and a final barrage of bullets is fired.

Simonson died on the scene and officers recovered this .45-caliber revolver next to the body, along with five empty shell casings. Police said he had been convicted of multiple domestic violence incidents and had two active protective orders against him.

The officer who was shot in the arm was rushed to the hospital and was released the next day to a welcome from the community. An investigation remains open into all of the events of the shootout.