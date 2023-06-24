The latest on Utah wildfires
LOCAL NEWS

Fireworks sales start Saturday, don’t let your guard down

Jun 23, 2023, 7:23 PM | Updated: 7:36 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — Firefighters are urging people to be careful as fireworks go on sale in just a few hours.

While they say conditions are much better and safer than in recent years, that sense of security sometimes leads to problems.

The green mountains and the green grass all mean we’re expected to have more of an average fire season this year compared to our last couple of years where we saw some very high fire danger.

Still, it doesn’t take much to make a mistake that leads to disaster.

A lot of people get excited about fireworks, but not as much as Matt Shadle.

“There’s always new technology coming and it’s fun to get the new stuff,” Shadle said.

He is an independent seller of 32 years at Mad Matt’s in Sandy. He’s hopeful this year that sales could be big without drought conditions.

“The timeliness of the weather we’ve been having you know, we just had a good rainstorm last week and if we could just get a good rainstorm every week or ten days, we’ll be in really good shape for this firework season,” he said.

But he said people still need to be as careful as ever – know your local restrictions and follow the instructions.

“Always brick your aerials. Put bricks on both sides of your aerials. It’s so important,” he cautioned.

Don’t launch in high wind. He said there are growing options for people who want to keep things closer to the ground, including some that are held out at arms-length.

“But it will spin,” he said. “And you hold it like this and it’s a show in itself. It actually spins and does all kinds of cool effects, all silver and gold on this.”

He said it’s all safe. There are also newer mini-fountains that leave little garbage behind.

Still whatever you do – be careful.

“Typically when we have a little cooler spring, we get that little complacency going. Regardless, all grass will dry eventually,” said Captain Richard Cooper, with the Weber Fire District.

He warned, do not let your guard down.

“Just because it’s green doesn’t mean you can’t have a wildland fire,” he said.

He said conditions right now point to a more average fire season but that can always change.

“All this grass will dry out. It’s just a matter of when,” he said.

Some firework stands like Shadle’s will also offer a free safety course.

He and Cooper said it is important to thoroughly soak your fireworks in water before throwing them in the garbage can.

