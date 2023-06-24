The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Clever plan used to rescue 2 horses stranded on Lake Powell beach

Jun 23, 2023, 9:41 PM

trapped horses...

Rising waters trapped these two horses on a beach in Navajo Canyon. (National Park Service Photo)

(National Park Service Photo)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LAKE POWELL, Ariz. — A mare and foal that had been trapped on a Lake Powell beach in Navajo Canyon have been rescued.

Rising waters left the animals stranded.

“Horses are great swimmers, but for unknown reasons, the mare stayed on the beach until she was too weak to make the one-quarter mile swim with a newborn,” a news release stated. “The horses were not in danger of being inundated by the rising lake levels.”

The horses were able to drink water from Lake Powell and staff from the National Park Service fed the horses hay while they figured out a plan to get the animals off the beach safely.

The release said the park does not normally interfere with wildlife but because this beach is a popular spot for boaters workers determined the trapped animals posed a safety concern for the public.

Boat rescues horses

A horse trailer loaded on an NPS work vessel was used to remove two horses stranded in Navajo Canyon. (National Park Service Photo)

The workers sedated the mare and moved the animals into a horse trailer that was placed on a boat. They were transported to Kanab Thursday night.

“Mom and baby are now eating, resting, and safe at Best Friends,” said Jen Reid, manager of Horse Haven at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. “We were thrilled to be part of this incredible rescue and look forward to helping these horses find a great home when they’re ready.”

After the filly is weaned, they will both be available for adoption.

You can get more information on adopting the horses by calling Best Friends Animal Society Sanctuary at 661-803-2909.

The National Park Service thanked the Navajo Nation, Kanab Veterinary Hospital, and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary for help with the animal rescue.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Pow Wow dance...

Shara Park

Pow Wow honors Native American tribes in Nebo School District

A cultural celebration at Spanish Oaks Elementary Friday night brought together of hundreds of people to honor the Native American tribes of Nebo School District students and their families.

1 day ago

pulled over auto...

Andrew Adams

Deputies target speeders in Provo Canyon

Fifteen over, 25 over, even 40 miles per hour over—Utah County Sheriff’s deputies found no limit to the speeding Friday as they stepped up efforts to slow down drivers in the middle of Utah’s ‘100 Deadliest Days.’

1 day ago

Gunnison Reservoir...

Alex Cabrero

Farmers relieved Gunnison Reservoir recovered from 0% water level

You would hardly recognize Gunnison Reservoir this summer if you saw what it looked like two years ago.

1 day ago

Mother with baby...

Aley Davis, Keri Wilcox, Ken Fall

Utah mom says mothers need to reach out for help with depression, anxiety

About 15 to 20 percent of women experience more severe symptoms of depression or anxiety during or after pregnancy than the average woman.

1 day ago

fireworks for sale...

Mike Anderson

Fireworks sales start Saturday, don’t let your guard down

Firefighters are urging people to be careful as fireworks go on sale in just a few hours.

1 day ago

Pride flag theft...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Surveillance video shows person stealing Pride flag from several Utah homes

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and Tooele City Police are working together to figure out who has been stealing Pride flags from homes across the county, saying the person could potentially be charged with a hate crime. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Clever plan used to rescue 2 horses stranded on Lake Powell beach