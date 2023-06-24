Clever plan used to rescue 2 horses stranded on Lake Powell beach

LAKE POWELL, Ariz. — A mare and foal that had been trapped on a Lake Powell beach in Navajo Canyon have been rescued.

Rising waters left the animals stranded.

“Horses are great swimmers, but for unknown reasons, the mare stayed on the beach until she was too weak to make the one-quarter mile swim with a newborn,” a news release stated. “The horses were not in danger of being inundated by the rising lake levels.”

The horses were able to drink water from Lake Powell and staff from the National Park Service fed the horses hay while they figured out a plan to get the animals off the beach safely.

The release said the park does not normally interfere with wildlife but because this beach is a popular spot for boaters workers determined the trapped animals posed a safety concern for the public.

The workers sedated the mare and moved the animals into a horse trailer that was placed on a boat. They were transported to Kanab Thursday night.

“Mom and baby are now eating, resting, and safe at Best Friends,” said Jen Reid, manager of Horse Haven at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. “We were thrilled to be part of this incredible rescue and look forward to helping these horses find a great home when they’re ready.”

After the filly is weaned, they will both be available for adoption.

You can get more information on adopting the horses by calling Best Friends Animal Society Sanctuary at 661-803-2909.

The National Park Service thanked the Navajo Nation, Kanab Veterinary Hospital, and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary for help with the animal rescue.