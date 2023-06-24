SLCPD Arrest Two Men Connected to June 9th Shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested two men connected to a gang-related shooting that involved more than 10 people, six guns, and approximately 50 rounds being fired.

“This shooting could have had far more devastating consequences,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “I want to acknowledge the work of our detectives who are committed to following every lead and utilizing all available evidence and resources to track down and hold the suspects involved in this shooting accountable. We will continue to do everything we can to combat gang and gun violence in our city and we will not tolerate it.”

Axel Jose Pineda Mondragon, 22, is charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

Officers and detectives booked Mondragon into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Saturday, June 18, 2023.

At the time of his arrest, officers found Mondragon in possession of a firearm.

Armando Ramirez, 31, is charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, felony discharge of a firearm, and failing to stop at the command of a police officer.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Pioneer Patrol Division Bike Squad saw Ramirez walking near 800 West North Temple. The officers knew Ramirez had an outstanding warrant. When the officers went to stop Ramirez, he immediately took off running.

Officers eventually caught up with Ramirez and safely detained him.

Officers found Ramirez in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Both men are accused of being involved in a shooting that injured a 16-year-old.

That investigation started at 10:39 p.m. on June 9, 2023, when officers responded to 3292 South Richmond Street to investigate reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found several parked cars damaged by gun fire.

While investigating the shooting, officers learned someone dropped off a 16-year-old at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot that required emergency surgery. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang Unit responded to lead the investigation.

Detectives have determined the Richmond Street shooting involved rival gang members. Officers found approximately 50 shell casings at the scene and have determined at least six firearms were used.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting on Richmond Street and believe there are people in our community with additional details about the case, including the identities of other suspects.

Additional arrests and charges could result as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-124114.