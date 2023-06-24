Two injured, pulled from burning car by bystanders

WELLINGTON, Utah — Two people were injured in a car fire Saturday morning.

Wellington Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that firefighters were preparing to respond to the vehicle fire when they were informed there were two occupants still inside.

Both occupants were pulled out of the car by bystanders.

Firefighters arrived and were able to knock out the fire while one firefighter that is a certified EMT took over patient care.

Both occupants of the car were transported to Castleview Hospital and the fire department said injuries are unknown at this time.