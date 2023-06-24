Man killed, woman injured in Cedar City crash

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A 19-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 91 Saturday morning.

According to a release from Iron County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call at 7:36 a.m. regarding a head-on crash between two cars.

Police and other agencies responded to Old Highway 91 and 4900 W and found the driver of a 2019 Gray Hyundai Santa Fe had been killed in the collision.

The driver of the second car, a 2013 white Ford F150 pickup truck was a 30-year-old woman who was alert and able to talk to emergency responders.

The woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance for chest pain and minor injuries.

According to police, “The female driver was traveling northbound, and told sheriff’s deputies the driver of the SUV was traveling southbound when it entered her lane of travel just before they collided.”

Police said weather, heavy traffic, and or bad road conditions were not a factor in this crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.