Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week 10 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the 10th and final week of the 2023 USFL regular season:

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (8-2)

The former Utah defensive back posted 3 tackles (2 solo tackles) in Birmingham’s 7-point win over Memphis.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, June 25 at 5:00 p.m. (MDT) on Fox.

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (5-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers lost to the Breakers by seven.

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (5-5)

The former Utah running back didn’t play in Houston’s loss to New Orleans.

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (4-6)

The former Utah defensive back didn’t play in Michigan’s three-point victory over Philadelphia.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT) on NBC.

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (7-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers beat Houston by a touchdown in Memphis.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, June 25 at 5:00 p.m. (MDT) on Fox.

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6)

The former Utah quarterback led Pittsburgh to a 26-6 win with 154 yards on 68% completion. He added one touchdown and finished with a 97.8 quarterback rating.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Saturday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT) on NBC.

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (5-5)

The former BYU defensive back recorded 3 tackles (2 solo tackles) in Houston’s loss.

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (4-6)

The former BYU defensive back posted 6 tackles (3 solo tackles) and one pass defended in the Panther’s three-point win.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT) on NBC.

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (5-5)

The former BYU defensive back recorded 3 tackles (2 solo tackles) in Memphis’ loss to the Stallions.

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (5-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats lost by seven to Birmingham at home.

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6)

The former BYU defensive back didn’t suit up on Pittsburgh’s 26-6 win over New Jersey.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Saturday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT) on NBC.

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (4-6)

The former Weber State defensive end didn’t play in the Star’s loss to Michigan.

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – New Jersey Generals* (3-7)

The former Southern Utah punter averaged 34 yards a punt in the loss to the Maulers.

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (4-6)

The former Desert Hills standout posted one solo tackle in the Stars’ loss to the Panthers.

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

