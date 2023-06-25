The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Mirror Lake Highway busy on opening weekend

Jun 24, 2023, 7:05 PM

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The popular Mirror Lake Highway officially opened this week. Lots of Utahns made the drive up on this first weekend and saw something you don’t normally see this late in the year.

“The last time I saw snow, probably not even this late, was probably what, 2012? It is impressive,” Jon Webb said.

He and his wife Jill decided to take their dog, Margo, for a hike at the top near Bald Mountain. It felt like early spring, but it still looked like winter. Even though it’s now summer.

“We have been up in the mountains in Idaho and there wasn’t this much snow, so yeah, this is quite nice,” Jill Webb said.

It is a reminder of just how much snow Utah had this past winter. In some places along the highway, snowbanks were still higher than cars.

(Mark Less/KSL TV)

Snow wasn’t the only attraction.

The Upper Provo Falls, a popular stop along the Mirror Lake Highway, roared with the force of melting snow.

Ashton Boyle, a Provo resident, had anticipated the falls to be like this because of all the snow. It’s why she and her husband brought their kids here.

They figured this was an opportunity to create lasting memories. It seemed to work as their children skipped rocks in the raging river.

“We want to make core memories where they are doing something different that we don’t do every single day, so it’s nice to get in nature and see the beauty that’s around us,” Boyle said.

The Upper Provo Falls. (Mark Less/KSL TV)

The natural beauty of the area also brought in a lot of people who wanted to see what winter left behind.

Mirror Lake Highway has always been a source of breathtaking views, but the addition of late-season snow made it even more spectacular.

“Oh, it’s incredible,” said Claudio Wight, who rode a motorcycle with her friends up the highway. “We have lots of snow still. Our rivers are so full, and everything is so green and beautiful. There’s nothing better than just enjoy our state.”

Temperatures near the top at Bald Mountain were about 20 degrees cooler than in Kamas at the bottom.

“It’s hard to believe it is still like this here,” Jon Webb said, and July is only about a week away.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Utah County Sheriff's Office)...

Josh Ellis

2 teens injured after falling near Bridal Veil Falls

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were injured after falling while hiking to Lost Creek Falls in Provo Canyon Saturday afternoon.

19 hours ago

(Wellington Fire Department)...

Eliza Pace

Two injured, pulled from burning car by bystanders

Two people were injured in a car fire Saturday morning.

19 hours ago

(Iron County Sheriff's Office)...

Eliza Pace

Man killed, woman injured in Cedar City crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 91 Saturday morning.

19 hours ago

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department booked this firearm into evidence after arrested...

Cali Jackson

SLCPD arrests two men connected to June 9 shooting

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested two men connected to a gang-related shooting that involved more than 10 people, six guns and approximately 50 rounds being fired.

19 hours ago

Zookeepers say red panda Priya and her cub are healthy, and are meeting all the important milestone...

Cali Jackson

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes red panda cub

Utah's Hogle Zoo is welcoming its newest resident this weekend, a red panda cub was born on Friday, June 23, a little after 4 p.m.

19 hours ago

Pow Wow dance...

Shara Park

Pow Wow honors Native American tribes in Nebo School District

A cultural celebration at Spanish Oaks Elementary Friday night brought together of hundreds of people to honor the Native American tribes of Nebo School District students and their families.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Mirror Lake Highway busy on opening weekend